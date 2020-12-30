Triumph Gold Announces Additional Subscription Funds Received

/EIN News/ -- Not for distribution to United States Newswire Services or for dissemination in the United States

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Triumph Gold Corp., (TSX-V: TIG) (OTCMKTS: TIGCF) (the “Company”) announces that it is correcting its private placement completed in July 2020 to include an additional $137,000 in proceeds from subscriptions for 685,000 units (“Units”). Including the additional subscriptions, the total of the private placements announced July 17 and July 24 is 32,283,000 Units for proceeds of $6,747,000. Each Unit was comprised of one common share and one warrant of the Company. Each warrant is exercisable into one common share of the Company at an exercise price of $0.30 per share for a period of three years.

Proceeds are being used primarily for the Company’s exploration activities and for general working capital purposes. The additional securities issued are subject to a hold period of four months in accordance with applicable stock exchange requirements.

About Triumph Gold Corp.

Triumph Gold Corp. is a growth oriented Canadian-based gold exploration and development company with a district scale land package in mining friendly Yukon. The Company’s flagship Freegold Mountain project is located in the Dawson Range and is host to three NI 43-101 Mineral Deposits and covers an extensive section of the Big Creek Fault zone, a structure related to epithermal gold and silver mineralization as well as gold-rich porphyry copper mineralization. The Company, led by an experienced management team, is focused on creating value through the advancement of its strategic “gold first” exploration program. For more information, please visit our website www.triumphgoldcorp.com.

