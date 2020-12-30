Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 626 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 201,416 in the last 365 days.

Société Générale SA shareholding notification

/EIN News/ --  

30 December 2020 18:00 CET

ArcelorMittal (‘the Company’) announces that Société Générale SA has notified it of an increase in actual and potential shareholding (voting rights) in ArcelorMittal from 4.3% to 5.2%, based on a form submitted on 30 December 2020. The underlying transaction took place on 24 December 2020. The notification is available in the Luxembourg Stock Exchange’s electronic database OAM on www.bourse.lu and on http://corporate.arcelormittal.com under ‘Investors - Corporate Governance - Shareholding structure’.

This notification was published in reference to the Luxembourg law and the Grand Ducal regulation of 11 January 2008, on transparency requirements for issuers of securities (‘Transparency Law’) in view of a shareholding notification going above the 5% voting rights threshold.

ENDS

About ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal is the world's leading steel and mining company, with a presence in 60 countries and primary steelmaking facilities in 18 countries. In 2019, ArcelorMittal had revenues of U.S.$70.6 billion and crude steel production of 89.8 million metric tonnes, while iron ore production reached 57.1 million metric tonnes.

Our goal is to help build a better world with smarter steels. Steels made using innovative processes which use less energy, emit significantly less carbon and reduce costs. Steels that are cleaner, stronger and reusable. Steels for electric vehicles and renewable energy infrastructure that will support societies as they transform through this century. With steel at our core, our inventive people and an entrepreneurial culture at heart, we will support the world in making that change. This is what we believe it takes to be the steel company of the future.

ArcelorMittal is listed on the stock exchanges of New York (MT), Amsterdam (MT), Paris (MT), Luxembourg (MT) and on the Spanish stock exchanges of Barcelona, Bilbao, Madrid and Valencia (MTS).

For more information about ArcelorMittal please visit: http://corporate.arcelormittal.com/


 		  
Contact information ArcelorMittal Investor Relations  
   
Europe +44 20 7543 1156
Americas +1 312 899 3985
Retail +44 20 7543 1156
SRI +44 207543 1156
Bonds/Credit +33 171 921 026
   
   
Contact information ArcelorMittal Corporate Communications  
 

E-mail:		  

press@arcelormittal.com
Phone: +442076297988
   
   
ArcelorMittal Corporate Communications  
   
Paul Weigh +44 20 3214 2419
   


Primary Logo

You just read:

Société Générale SA shareholding notification

Distribution channels: Energy Industry, Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.