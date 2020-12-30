ITALIAN AMERICAN ONE VOICE COALITION CHARTS COURSE FOR 2021 AND THANKS SUPPORTERS FOR PAST YEAR
IAOVC highlights 2020 - educating about Columbus, defending Italian American civil rights, receiving support from across the country and prepares for New Year.BLOOMFIELD, NJ, USA, December 30, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IAOVC highlights 2020 - educating about Columbus, defending Italian American civil rights and receiving strong support from Italian American organizations and individuals across the country – and, prepares for the New Year.
Bloomfield, NJ - The Italian American ONE VOICE Coalition (“IAOVC”), America’s largest independent Italian American anti-bias organization, reports on an extremely active past year and prepares for more activity in 2021 at defending Columbus and Italian American civil rights. It also recognizes the strong support - both with activism and financial backing – of Italian American organizations and individuals across the country.
“What a year it has been,” stated Dr. Manny Alfano, Founder and President of IAOVC. “We worked with Italian American groups and individuals across the country opposing the widespread attacks on Columbus statues, Columbus Day and Italian American civil rights. And, we are grateful for the strong participation and support of so many groups and people with their efforts and financial donations, especially our most recent Super Raffle. This support helps us plan for more activity in the New Year so we can continue to fund our legal, media, and advocacy activities.”
This past year saw IAOVC’s filing of a landmark federal litigation to defend Columbus as the iconic symbol of Italian Americans, and Italian American civil rights protection afforded by the 14th Amendment of the US Constitution. This case is ongoing and is expected to have far-reaching constitutional impact if IAOVC is successful.
During 2020, IAOVC was actively and directly involved with Italian American organizations and individuals across the USA in opposing the unprecedented attacks on Columbus statues that proliferated with the unrest after the George Floyd tragedy. IAOVC organized video conferences, webinars, petitions, participated in public hearing and utilized extensive social media venues to further its defense of Columbus and Italian American civil rights. Although many statues were toppled or removed, there were a number that were preserved, thanks to the efforts of Italian American groups and individuals supported by IAOVC.
Throughout the past year IAOVC secured significant nationwide visibility through its extensive media outreach campaigns. Andre DiMino, IAOVC Executive Board Member and spokesperson, made over 60 TV and radio appearances bringing IAOVC’s message to a diverse audience across the country.
With its mission to educate about verifiable facts, during 2020 IAOVC continued its initiative highlighting interesting facts about the Italian American experience in America with concise, interesting and fact-filled videos called “The ONE VOICE Minute” – with editions featuring Columbus and Italian American facts about holidays and events.
“We are planning a very active year for 2021,” commented DiMino. “We are pleased we had many more Italian American groups join our coalition as Organization Members in 2020 as well as many new individual members. We look forward to more organizations and individuals joining IAOVC in the New Year so we can continue to work together and speak with ‘one voice’ defending our Italian American heritage and culture.”
IAOVC is different from all other Italian American organizations in that its sole focus and objective is to foster education to fight bias, stereotyping and discrimination against Italian Americans. IAOVC is an IRS-Registered 501(c)3 non-profit.
IAOVC issues a regular email newsletter, “The Alfano Digest,” to more than 5,000 individuals and Italian American organizations nationwide. Written and compiled by Dr. Manny Alfano, Founder and President of IAOVC, the Digest issues alerts on instances of bias, stereotyping, discrimination and defamation and activates the IAOVC nationwide network of “Defenders” who respond through calls, emails, faxes, letters and demonstrations where necessary. The Digest contains informative and educational Italian American cultural and heritage information. To receive the Digest, email Dr. Alfano - mannyalfano@comcast.net.
To support IAOVC’s efforts at defending and educating about Columbus and Italian American civil rights visit iaovc.org/donate
