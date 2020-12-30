VIDEO: Attorney General Moody Asks Floridians to Be Safe While Bidding Farewell to 2020
TALLAHASSEE, Fla.—Attorney General Ashley Moody urges Floridians planning to celebrate the New Year to do so responsibly. December is National Impaired Driving Prevention Month, as incidents of impaired driving typically increase during the final month of the year. Additionally, with COVID-19 cases continuing to rise and 2020 coming to an end, Attorney General Moody is encouraging all Floridians who plan to celebrate to take steps to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and impaired driving this New Year’s Eve. Attorney General Ashley Moody said, “Let me be the first to say, good riddance 2020! While we are all excited to welcome a new year, please make sure you celebrate in a safe manner. To do this, take steps to prevent the spread of COVID-19, by avoiding large gatherings, social distancing and wearing a mask in public. Also, protect each other on our roadways by planning ahead and ensuring no one is driving impaired by drugs or alcohol. By taking proper precautions to bid farewell to 2020, we can welcome 2021 to Florida—and continue building a Stronger, Safer Florida.”According to the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles, Florida law enforcement has issued more than 140,000 Driving Under the Influence citations since 2015. FLHSMV also cites nearly 630 fatalities from impaired driving crashes involving drugs and/or alcohol so far this year. Over the past decade, more than 10,000 people on average are killed per year nationwide in car accidents due to impaired driving.
Attorney General Moody is urging those celebrating the New Year to never drive impaired.
Attorney General Moody is also asking Floridians to help slow the spread of COVID-19 by:
