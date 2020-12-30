PUCA Pure & Care High Quality And Affordable Hyaluronic Acid Hydration Serum Perfect to Moisturize Dry Skin During Winter

Danish Beauty Products Now Available in the U.S.

/EIN News/ -- PALM BEACH, FL, Dec. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Winter is no friend to your skin, which is why a moisturizer is your “best friend forever” when the chill begins.

The wintry wind and indoor heat can cause your skin to dry, flake, and even crack.

To keep your skin glowing and radiant, skincare experts suggest you upgrade your moisturizer and use it often during winter.

“The winter is harsh on your skin,” said Vivian Dynesen, founder and CEO of the Danish beauty company, PUCA Pure and Care. “To prevent dry, flaky skin, moisturizing is a must.”

PUCA Pure and Care's most popular skincare products are now available in America, including Hyaluronic Acid Hydration Serum, a luxury moisturizer.

The benefits of Hyaluronic Acid are well known.

“Our serum with Hyaluronic Acid adds moisture to dry, tired, and dull skin,” Ms. Dynesen said. “It helps balance the skin’s moisture level and decreases the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.”

PUCA Pure and Care's Hyaluronic Acid Hydration Serum is cruelty-free, silicone-free, and alcohol-free with a natural scent.

Ms. Dynesen said PUCA Pure and Care skincare products combine nature and science to develop luxury wellness and skincare products that consumers desire at an affordable price.

“PUCA Pure and Care’s concept is care and moisture for your skin,” Ms. Dynesen added. “Our products contain natural oils, plant extracts, and use the latest scientific research to develop our skincare brand.”

PUCA Pure & Care products now available on VitaBeauti.com include:

Collagen Serum, which stimulates the skin’s collagen, promotes skin elasticity, decreases the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, and promotes balanced moisture levels in the skin.

Hyaluronic Acid Hydration Serum, which adds moisture to dry, tired and dull skin. The serum promotes balanced moisture levels of the skin, decreases the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, and stimulates the skin’s collagen. This serum nourishes the skin with unique moisturizing plant extracts and nutrients.

Vitamin C Serum, which reduces the appearance of dark spots on the skin. The filling effect brightens the appearance of the color and texture of the skin, reduces the appearance of wrinkles and fine lines, and stimulates the skin’s collagen.

Pure Gold Serum, which contains 24K gold, helps stimulates the skin’s natural collagen to keep the skin looking plump and firm. The serum maintains the skin’s youthful appearance.

Retinol Day Cream, which is an anti-aging day cream, delivers extra moisture and care. Retinol cream is based on a high content of the two highly active substances, Proline and Adenosine, which help reduce the signs of premature aging, help protect against further age spots, and help reduce the appearance of redness in the skin, and help stimulate and renew the skin.

Retinol Vitamin A Night Cream, which is a potent anti-aging cream. The cream, which contains Retinol, promotes the production of collagen and elastin.

“PUCA Pure and Care stands for luxury wellness and care products at affordable prices,” Ms. Dynesen said.

