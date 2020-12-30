Mayor Helmer Joins Verano for Opening of Zen Leaf Prospect Heights

/EIN News/ -- Fifth Zen Leaf Dispensary in Illinois to Serve Chicago’s Northwest Suburbs

CHICAGO, Ill., Dec. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verano, a leading multi-state cannabis company, today announced the opening of Zen Leaf Prospect Heights. The adult-use dispensary is the municipality’s first. The store, located at 1434 E. Rand Road, is the fifth Zen Leaf dispensary in Illinois, with additional locations planned throughout the state.

“We are thrilled to continue expanding the inimitable Zen Leaf dispensary brand and experience, bringing it to the desirable community of Prospect Heights" said George Archos, founder, chairman and CEO of Verano & Zen Leaf. "We’re grateful for the opportunities to serve communities across Illinois, where the cannabis market is strong and growing rapidly. As we continue to increase our footprint here, we remain committed to providing premium, responsible cannabis products, and highly attentive service, to our customers.”

Prospect Heights is located in Chicago’s northwest suburbs, one of the fastest growing areas in the metro region.

“We are pleased to welcome a proven operator like Verano, and the Zen Leaf team, to our community,” said Mayor Helmer. “Filling a long-vacant retail space formerly held by a local bank, we expect the dispensary to be an economic catalyst here. While many retail industries and operators have faced incredibly steep challenges over the last year, the cannabis industry has provided a steady source of revenue for municipalities across the state.”

On January 1, 2020, Illinois became the 11th state in the country to legalize adult-use cannabis. The state is expected to exceed $1 billion in cannabis sales this year.

The new dispensary offers a comprehensive menu of cannabis products including concentrates, topicals, edibles, vaporizers, and flower. Customers can also order online at www.zenleafdispensaries.com with same day, in-store pick up.

Zen Leaf is located at 1434 E. Rand Rd., Prospect Heights, IL 60070. Business hours are 9 AM to 9 PM Monday to Thursday, 9 AM to 10 PM on Friday and Saturday, and 10 AM to 6 PM on Sunday. This is an adult-use location.

Zen Leaf Prospect Heights is Verano’s twenty-second operational dispensary in its national portfolio to begin retail sales of medical or adult-use cannabis.

About Verano: Verano is a leading vertically-integrated multi-state cannabis operator in the U.S. An operator of licensed cannabis cultivation, processing and retail facilities, Verano is devoted to the ongoing development of communal wellness by providing responsible access to regulated cannabis products to the discerning high-end customer. Active in 12 U.S. states, with 22 active retail locations and approximately 440,000 square feet across its cultivation facilities, Verano has been profitable since it was founded. Verano produces a full suite of premium, artisanal cannabis products sold under its trusted portfolio of consumer brands: Encore™, Avexia™ and Verano™. Verano designs, builds and operates inimitable Zen Leaf™ branded dispensary environments that deliver a superior cannabis shopping experience in both medical and adult-use markets. Learn more at http://verano.holdings

