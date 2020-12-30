Aida Gadelkarim Believes Travel Nursing Markets Will Expand in 2021
Aida Gadelkarim has watched the ways that Covid-19 has changed the healthcare market. An increase in travel nursing careers has been noted during this timePARAMOUNT, CA, UNITED STATES, December 30, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aida Gadelkarim has watched the unique ways that Covid-19 has changed the healthcare market. An increase in travel nursing careers has been noted during this time. It is a factor, critical to the development of a proper care environment, that she thinks will remain consistent in 2021 and become more prevalent in the years to come.
Aida Gadelkarim Believes Travel Nursing Will Expand
Aida Gadelkarim believes that travel nursing is the future of many healthcare environments because more nurses want new challenges, a higher rate of pay, and the chance to experience new parts of the world. As the Covid-19 pandemic spreads and impacts many people, the high demand for nurses is becoming apparent in many different markets. Aida Gadelkarim believes that travel nurses will help fill the void in heavily impacted areas. As this transition solidifies, Aida Gadelkarim believes that Covid-19 will only increase the speed of demand further and create a massive spike in potential jobs in 2021.
Typically, Aida Gadelkarim thinks that the market would not have expanded as much in recent years if not for Covid’s influence. However, Aida Gadelkarim also believes that the market would have continued to grow at a steady pace until it became one of the most significant healthcare market factors regardless of Covid because there are other factors determining market demand.
For instance, the U.S. now has a higher number of insured individuals due to the Affordable Care Act which has made it easier for people to get the care that they may have struggled to afford otherwise. As a result hospitals and health care centers are now faced with more patients than ever before. Aida Gadelkarim finds that without supplemental help, hospital staff can feel overwhelmed and struggle with their workload. By bringing in travel nurses – who work at a facility temporarily before moving on to another center – it is possible to delegate duties more appropriately. For example, Aida Gadelkarim finds that travel nurses can be brought in temporarily to help with the cold and flu season, rather than hiring a full-time nurse or two to help. Increase in the number of critical care patients will remain elevated during the pandemic, Aida Gadelkarim says, and beyond, when long-term health effects of Covid-19 become known.
Lastly, the increase of demand for travel nurses is due to small hospitals turning to short-term staff members to cut down on costs. Aida Gadelkarim states that some facilities may struggle financially in small towns but need a decent influx of nurses. By hiring part-time travel nurses, Aida Gadelkarim believes hospitals save themselves money and create unique work situations for challenging and stimulating nurses. In this way, facilities can cut down on their costs, and nurses can make more income at the same time.
