Harbert Discovery Fund Issues Letter to Mary Tagliaferri and Ian Walters, Current Directors of Enzo Biochem, Inc.

Dr. Tagliaferri and Dr. Walters,

We hope you joined Enzo Biochem, Inc.’s (“ENZ”, or the “Company”) board of directors (the “Board”) because you saw potential in the Company and have a desire to help ENZ create significant value for all stakeholders over the long-term. We invested in ENZ for similar reasons. As you know, as directors you have a duty to represent the interests of shareholders and all stakeholders. With that duty comes an absolute right to access Company information.

After significant diligence we saw in ENZ a company with tremendous potential, but a broken corporate governance structure. We have attempted to improve the governance structure, initially privately and collaboratively, as we have done at numerous other companies. Unfortunately, the collaborative approach proved unsuccessful. We suspect Elazar Rabbani (“Dr. Rabbani”) and Barry Weiner (“Mr. Weiner”) have characterized Harbert and the actions we have taken in an unfavorable light. We ask you to review the publicly-available evidence about Harbert, and the way we have interacted with other boards and management teams where Harbert Discovery Fund has invested. For example, look at Qumu Corporation and Streamline Health. Consider how long I and others we recommended to those companies have served on those boards, the changes we have implemented, and the trajectory those businesses are on today. Research Harbert Management Corporation. We were recently ranked one of the best places to work in money management.

The firm sponsors an employee managed charitable organization that gives back to our community. In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, employees personally donated $1 million to local businesses.

We share this with you in the hopes that you will have an open mind to our perspectives on ENZ, its potential, and the obstacles to its success. We are convinced that Dr. Rabbani is the main obstacle to the Company’s success. As you go through the process of familiarizing yourself with the details of Enzo’s operations, we ask that in performing your own diligence on current management that you consider the following in relation to Dr. Rabbani’s performance:

Review the financial performance of the business under his oversight

Speak with current and former employees

Compare the disclosures to shareholders in ENZ’s proxy statement to proxy statements issued by your own companies and others

º For example, Nektar Therapeutics discloses specific metrics that must be achieved for performance compensation and that between 75% to 96% of total direct compensation to named executive officers was tied to Company and individual performance objectives or linked to the value of the stock price

Speak to the directors of your own and other well-governed companies and ask them how they evaluate management. Ask them how they hold management accountable for their performance or lack thereof

Review the recommendations of Institutional Shareholder Services (“ISS”) and Glass Lewis during the prior proxy campaign and this one. As you know, both ISS and Glass Lewis take pride in providing serious, independent, and unbiased assessments of company corporate governance.



Based on ISS’s recent recommendation to withhold votes for Dr. Rabbani at the upcoming annual meeting, we believe there is a high probability that Dr. Rabbani will have to tender his resignation to the Board. We believe you have a fiduciary responsibility to accept his resignation, and we strongly urge you to accept it.

Regardless of whether Dr. Rabbani is forced to resign, as you complete your own objective diligence on his performance as CEO, we believe you will feel compelled to demand his resignation.

We have previously stated that one course of action that we believe would create shareholder value is to pursue a sale of the Company. We believe the Company would be worth substantially more in a sale than where it is currently valued, and we are aware of multiple interested potential acquirers. With this backdrop, status quo is unacceptable.

While we likely would be willing to support a new, highly-qualified management team in a longer-term value creation plan, Dr. Rabbani and Mr. Weiner are not these leaders. They have a multi-decade track record that proves their inability to create value. It suspends disbelief to think anything will be different under their ongoing leadership. That is why shareholders voted overwhelmingly for change at last year’s annual meeting. It is why the Company is facing another proxy campaign this year after refusing to make real change in the face of shareholders’ demand for it. And it is why we believe Dr. Rabbani will receive an insufficient number of votes at this annual meeting, forcing him to tender his resignation.

We urge you to do your duty, represent shareholder interests, accept Dr. Rabbani’s resignation from the Board, and demand his resignation as CEO.

We would welcome the opportunity to discuss these and other issues with you. We believe there is much that you can accomplish for Enzo, its shareholders, and its employees if you are willing to take the necessary actions. Please feel free to reach out to me directly so that we can discuss in more detail.

Sincerely,

Harbert Discovery Fund, LP

Harbert Discovery Co-Investment Fund I, LP

Kenan Lucas, Managing Director and Portfolio Manager of Harbert Discovery Fund GP, LLC and Harbert Discovery Co-Investment Fund I GP, LLC

