Nasdaq Advances Corporate Sustainability Leadership in 2020

NEW YORK, Dec. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announced today the milestones achieved in 2020 to advance its environmental, social and governance (ESG) practices, as part of its company-wide commitment to sustainability. Nasdaq’s ESG efforts are successfully reflected both in its work with corporate clients, and within its own operations.

“Nasdaq has always been driven by purpose – to create better markets by leveraging innovative technology and empowering people to reach their potential,” said Evan Harvey, Global Head of Sustainability, Nasdaq. “Our commitment to corporate and environmental sustainability underscores our efforts to ensure all stakeholders can achieve growth and prosperity.”

As Nasdaq nears its 50th anniversary, which will be celebrated in February 2021, the company remains deeply committed to long-term ESG advocacy, innovation, and philanthropy to engage with stakeholders at all levels.

Nasdaq’s 2020 ESG highlights:

Corporate & Community Efforts Initiative Description Purpose Initiative Launched Purpose Initiative to advance Nasdaq’s mission of inclusive growth and prosperity. Our philanthropic, community outreach, corporate sustainability, and employee volunteerism programs seek to support communities with the resources needed to grow and sustain their businesses. Nasdaq Foundation Relaunched the Nasdaq Foundation in September with a renewed mission to advance financial literacy and financial independence through our commitment to entrepreneurship. The foundation’s work and philanthropy will focus on providing financial and entrepreneurship education to under-served communities. Corporate Philanthropy &

Community Engagement In a time of unprecedented crisis, Nasdaq leveraged its GoodWorks charitable giving program to maximize philanthropic impact to communities in need. Total funds raised by employees, and matched by Nasdaq, was approximately $7.5 million2 in 2020. GoodWorks also transitioned to virtual volunteer activities to keep our employees and partners safe while reaffirming our support to the communities in which we operate.



In addition, Nasdaq pledged cash and in-kind donations totaling $9 million to organizations and business partners focused on COVID-19 relief and social justice-related causes. The Board Challenge Nasdaq signed on to The Board Challenge as a Charter Pledge Partner to accelerate change and drive visibility around the importance and value of increasing board-level diversity. Established in September 2020, The Board Challenge encourages boards of directors of U.S. companies to add a Black director by the end of 2021. ESG Reporting &

Performance Nasdaq continued its commitment to advance its sustainability disclosures with key stakeholders in the investment community through annualized ESG reporting. Nasdaq scored in the seventh percentile by Sustainalytics, which noted Nasdaq’s “strong management of material ESG issues and corporate governance performance.” Nasdaq also received notable score improvements from EcoVadis, MSCI ESG Research, and Institutional Shareholder Services.



For the first time, Nasdaq published comprehensive diversity statistics regarding gender and ethnicity in its annual Sustainability Report, achieving a commitment made by the executive leadership team. This data serves as a benchmark for Nasdaq’s on-going commitment to equality. Carbon Neutrality &

Environmental

Sustainability Nasdaq achieved its continued commitment to be carbon neutral3 across all business operations through the purchase of green power, carbon offsets, and renewable energy certificates. In addition, Nasdaq has implemented a new program to remove single-use items from all office pantries to reduce waste. ESG Index Inclusion Named to the prestigious Dow Jones Sustainability North America Index for the fifth consecutive year. LGBTQ Equality Named “Best Place to Work for LGBTQ Equality” by the Human Rights Campaign’s Corporate Equality Index for the second consecutive year. Commitment to

Workforce Equality Nasdaq is committed to advancing equality across its global workforce by increasing investments in its diversity and inclusion efforts. This includes enhancing the company’s communication, training, development, professional advancement, and talent acquisition programs.

Nasdaq is intensely focused on ensuring its clients are able to navigate the future of sustainable business. Leveraging the company’s unique position where the financial, corporate, and regulatory communities intersect, this expertise will allow Nasdaq to develop a range of ESG-focused technologies and solutions that can enable clients to achieve their ESG objectives.

To learn more about Nasdaq’s corporate responsibility and sustainability commitments, visit: www.nasdaq.com/sustainability.

____

1 Diversity data from countries where such data collection is permitted; Nasdaq Sustainability Report 2019

2 As of December 1, 2020

3 For calendar year 2019

