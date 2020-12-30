Global 3D Printed Jewellery Market Share Will Reach to USD 5,650 Million by 2026: Facts & Factors

According to the [175+ Pages] research report; the global 3D Printed Jewelry Market in 2019 was approximately USD 5,650 million. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 13% and is anticipated to reach around USD 5,650 million by 2026. Top market players are Mizaroh, Precious Upload & Print, GUY & MAX, Nervous System, RADIAN, Diana Law, Isharya, American Pearl and others.

Facts and Factors have published a new research report titled "3D Printed Jewelry Market By Jewelry Type (Gold, Silver, Brass, Bronze, and Others), By Technology (Stereolithography (SLA), Fused depositing modelling (FDM), Selective laser sintering (SLS), Digital light processing (DLP), and Others): Global Industry Outlook, Market Size, Business Intelligence, Consumer Preferences, Statistical Surveys, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Developments, Current Trends, and Forecasts, 2020–2026".

According to the research study, the global 3D Printed Jewelry Market was estimated at USD 5,650 million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 5,650 million by 2026. The global 3D Printed Jewelry Market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of USD 13% from 2019 to 2026.

The 3D Printed Jewelry Market Is Powered by Growing Use of 3D Printing by Jewelers for Creating Jewelry with High-Quality Surface and Jewelries with Intricate Geometries.

3D printing, also referred to as additive manufacturing, is a type of manufacturing process in which material or powder is deposited and solidified to create a three-dimensional product. The 3D printer uses Computer-aided design (CAD) software for creating a 3D model. In 3D printing, the material is added together layer by layer. A key advantage of 3D printing is it can be used for producing complex geometries, which are difficult for producing using hand. This method can also be used for producing hollow parts as well as parts with internal truss structures. Some of the common types of 3D printing are Stereolithography (SLA), Digital Light Process (DLP), Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM), Selective Laser Sintering (SLS), Direct Metal Laser Sintering (DMLS), etc. Presently, 3D printing process is used in various industry verticals such as medical and healthcare, manufacturing, aerospace, and defense, automotive, etc. For manufacturing a model using 3D printing, a 3D model is created using CAD software or cameras. Once the 3D model is created, a 3D printer is used for the construction of a three-dimensional model.

Jewelry are created using a lost-wax casting process or handcrafting, these processes need a high level of technical expertise and are time-consuming. Using a 3D printer, jewelers can reduce the need for a time-intensive labor process. Jewelers can also use the 3D printing process for creating a complex design of jewelry and produce products that are hard to design using traditional methods. 3D printing is used for creating investment casting, which can be used for creating jewelry directly. Manufacturers use CAD and 3D printers for printing molds and patterns for jewelry. Further, precise 3D printing technology also ensures the desired sharpness is achieved. This technology helps them with jewelry with unusual design details such as delicate filigrees, engravings, etc. Moreover, 3D printers also help jewelers to customize products and create designs that are easily mass-produced. 3D printing has been beneficial for manufacturers as this process can be used for testing various designs, patterns, and colors. This technology also helps in creating multiple designs and patterns in a single print, which is economic and time-saving.

Top Market Players

Some of the leading and top companies in the 3D printed jewelry market are Mizaroh, Precious Upload & Print, GUY & MAX, Nervous System, RADIAN, Diana Law, Isharya, American Pearl, Anna, Pipa + Belle, Melorra, among others.

3D Printed Jewelry Market: Top Growth Factors

The rapid growth of the 3D printing industry and its use in a variety of applications has driven the adoption of 3D printing for producing patterns and molds, which, in turn, has boosted the market growth.

The global 3D printing market is has seen rapid growth in recent years owing to various advantages of 3D printing or additive manufacturing such as cost-efficient production, precise resolution, and ease of designing and prototyping. These advantages have proliferated the adoption of 3D printing by manufacturers. The global 3D printing market was valued at nearly US 14.5 billion dollars in 2019 and is anticipated to reach a market size of US 21 billion dollars by the end of 2021. Further, the 3D printing spending has also increased in recent years, from USD 7.1 billion in 2017 to USD 12.1 billion in 2019.

Browse the full “3D Printed Jewelry Market By Jewelry Type (Gold, Silver, Brass, Bronze, and Others), By Technology (Stereolithography (SLA), Fused depositing modelling (FDM), Selective laser sintering (SLS), Digital light processing (DLP), and Others): Global Industry Outlook, Market Size, Business Intelligence, Consumer Preferences, Statistical Surveys, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Developments, Current Trends, and Forecasts, 2020–2026" report at https://www.fnfresearch.com/3d-printed-jewelry-market

Due to the rapid development and adoption of 3D printing technologies, 3D printing spending worldwide is estimated to reach an amount of USD 34.9 billion by the end of 2024. Such rapid growth in the global 3D printing market has been a key factor in driving the 3D printed jewelry market. Jewelers are using 3D printing technologies for prototyping and designing as it facilitates high surface quality and allows jewelers to manufacture hollow and complex products. Additionally, the growing demand for the jewelry market has also played a vital role in the development of the 3D printed jewelry market. The global jewelry market is estimated to reach a market value of around USD 480 billion by the end of 2025, from a market size of approximately USD 278 billion in 2018. Due to the growing demand for jewelry, jewelers are focusing on adopting new manufacturing processes that are low cost and are not time intensive. Such a trend has boosted the 3D printed jewelry market.

The 3D printed jewelry industry has been mainly driven by the increasing use of the 3D printing process for producing smooth surfaces as well as high-quality jewelry. Jewelers also use 3D printing as well as Computer-Aided Design (CAD) for producing customized jewelry. Such trends have been driving the global 3D printed jewelry market.

The 3D printed jewelry market research report delivers an acute valuation and taxonomy of the 3D printed jewelry industry by practically splitting the market on the basis of different types, applications, industry verticals, and regions. Through the analysis of the historical and projected trends, all the segments and sub-segments were evaluated through the bottom-up approach, and different market sizes have been projected for FY 2020 to FY 2026.

Major Segments: 3D Printed Jewelry Market

Global 3D Printed Jewelry Market: Jewelry Type Analysis

Gold

Silver

Brass

Bronze

Others

Global 3D Printed Jewelry Market: Application Analysis

Stereolithography (SLA)

Fused depositing modelling (FDM)

Selective laser sintering (SLS)

Digital light processing (DLP)

Others

Regional Analysis: 3D Printed Jewelry Market

Based on geography, the North America region held the largest share in the global 3D printed jewelry market in 2019. The presence of key vendors that offer 3D printers for jewelers has been vital for the development of the North America 3D printed jewelry market. Further, decreasing the cost of 3D printers in the region has influenced jewelers to adopt additive manufacturing technologies, which has driven the 3D printed jewelry market. Further, Asia Pacific is expected to record the highest CAGR over the period 2020-2026.

Key Insights from Primary Research

The rapid adoption of 3D printing technologies by jewelers for creating high surface quality and jewelry that have high quality for intricate jewelry geometries has been one of the key growths driving factor for the global 3D printed jewelry market.

The global jewelry industry has also seen significant growth in recent years owing to the increase in the disposable income of the middle class. This has driven the rapid demand for jewelry, which, in turn, has been driving the 3D printed jewelry market.

Based on jewelry types, the gold segment dominated the global 3D printed jewelry market in 2019, due to the increasing demand for gold jewelry around the world.

Depending upon technology, the selective laser sintering (SLS) segment dominated the global market in 2019, accounting for a market share of 35% in 2019.

