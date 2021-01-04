Routemotion Selected as an Innovative Slow Tourism Solution

Create Remarkable Custom Tourism Apps with Routemotion Routemotion Logo

Encouraging sustainable travel has never been easier with Routemotion’s custom mobile app solutions.

BERLIN, GERMANY, January 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The recent EU-funded study "Slow Tourism product creation manual" selected Routemotion as one of its “Innovative ICT solutions applicable to the Slow Tourism offer.”

Slow tourism is an international trend that emphasizes a high level of sustainability, responsibility, and eco-friendly practices in traveling. Developing the slow tourism concept will pave the way for a more satisfying, less stressful travel experience for all stakeholders involved. Slow tourism is beneficial to today’s travelers and destination communities, while also preserving and enhancing future opportunities.

Routemotion’s SaaS platform facilitates the design of personalized tourism apps. It is ideal for museums, cities, villages, parks, tour guides, travel agencies and DMOs. The modularity of the Routemotion platform allows the creation of a fully-customized experience for travelers. It offers the ability to add itineraries, tours, audio guides, restaurant ideas, and much more. These modules can be specifically designed towards slow and sustainable tourism.

The average costs of a solution with Routemotion are much lower (up to 5-8x) than the costs of a similar custom-made mobile solution. Additionally, clients benefit from a lower time to market when compared with typical custom solutions.

As slow tourism practices continue to shape the industry and change the way people travel, Routemotion plans to remain at the forefront.