NaturalShrimp, Inc. Announces Nominations for Board of Director Positions

/EIN News/ --



Additions being made pursuant to regulations for proposed move to NASDAQ

Dallas, TX, Dec. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- NaturalShrimp, Inc., (OTCQB:SHMP), an aquaculture Company which has developed and patented the first commercially operational Recirculating Aquaculture System (RAS) for shrimp, announced today that it has nominated Thomas B. Pickens and Paraic J. Mulgrew, L.T.C., M.D., F.A.C.P., to sit on the Board of Directors for NaturalShrimp. These nominations will fulfill three of the four Board of Directors requirements for a majority of independent directors as required by NASDAQ. The Company intends to vote on these nominations concurrently with the proposed NASDAQ uplisting.

Gerald Easterling, CEO of NaturalShrimp, commented, “The Company has been reviewing candidates for these board positions for several months. I am very happy that they have agreed to provide their expertise and business knowledge as we continue to grow the company. We expect to name the final two candidates within the next few days. We believe the investment community will be happy with their selection.”

Thomas B. Pickens

Mr. Pickens is currently the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Astrotech Corporation and currently serves as the CEO/CTO of AgLAB, Inc., and Chairman of 1st Detect Corporation and CEO/Chairman of Agriculture Technology Corporation. Mr. Pickens has significant experience as an executive, founder and a board of director of numerous New York Stock Exchange and NASDAQ companies. Over the past 35 years, Mr. Pickens has been the founder of 28 companies beginning with Beta Computer Systems, Inc., T.B. Pickens & Co., The Code Corporation, U.S. Utilities Inc., Great Southern Water Corp. and South Carolina Water Inc. He has also been the CEO and Chairman of Catalyst Energy Corporation, United Thermal Corporation, Golden Bear Corporation, United Hydro, Inc., Slate Creek Corporation, Eury Dam Corporation and was the General Partner of Grace Pickens Acquisition Partners L.P. and Sumpter Partners L.P. Mr. Pickens has also served as the Chairman of Xplore Technologies, Inc., Chairman of the Board of Astrotech Space Operations, Inc., Century Power Corporation and Vidalia Hydroelectric Corporation. He has also served on the board of Trenwick America Reinsurance Corporation, Spacehab Inc., Advocate MD Inc., and Optifab Inc. He was also the Co-Chairman of the Equity Committee of Mirant, Corp. and served as the Chairman of the New York chapter of United Shareholders Association, a shareholders’ rights organization. He also serves on the board of The Monroe Institute, a non-profit organization.

Paraic J. Mulgrew, L.T.C., M.D., F.A.C.P.

Dr. Mulgrew was born in Ireland and received his Medical Degree from University College Dublin in 1969. He completed his medical training at the Wilmington Medical Center in Delaware and at Brook Army Medical Center in San Antonio. He is Board Certified in Internal Medicine and Nephrology. He spent much of his medical career as Medical Director of Multiorgan Transplant Programs in San Antonio. He was drafted into the U.S. Army in 1972 and received a Regular Commission in 1975. Dr. Mulgrew is currently semi-retired. He has been active through his practice in identifying trends in both health and medicine. He has been a long-term investor in NaturalShrimp since the early 2000s and has maintained a close relationship with the Company since its inception.

ABOUT NATURALSHRIMP: NaturalShrimp, Inc. is a publicly traded aqua-tech Company, headquartered in Dallas, with production facilities located near San Antonio, Texas. The Company has developed the first commercially viable system for growing shrimp in enclosed, salt-water systems, using patented technology to produce fresh, never frozen, naturally grown shrimp, without the use of antibiotics or toxic chemicals. NaturalShrimp systems can be located anywhere in the world to produce gourmet-grade Pacific white shrimp.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements." The statements contained in this press release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements give the Company's current expectations or forecasts of future events. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that are often difficult to predict and beyond the Company's control, and could cause the Company's results to differ materially from those described. In some cases forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "may," "should," "potential," "continue," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," and similar expressions. These statements include statements regarding moving forward with executing the Company's global growth strategy. The statements are based upon current beliefs, expectations and assumptions and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict. The Company is providing this information as of the date of this press release and does not undertake any obligation to update any forward looking statements contained in this press release as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. We have based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends affecting the financial condition of our business. Forward-looking statements should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which such performance or results will be achieved. Important factors that could cause such differences include, but are not limited to the Risk Factors and other information set forth in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-Q filed on November 21, 2019, and in our other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Contact:

Paul Knopick

pknopick@eandecommunications.com

940.262.3584