PharmaTher Announces Application for OTCQB Listing

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Dec. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Newscope Capital Corporation (CSE: PHRM) (OTC Pink: PHRRF) (the “Company”), who through its wholly owned subsidiary, PharmaTher Inc., is a specialty life sciences company focused on the research and development of psychedelic pharmaceuticals, is pleased to announce that it has submitted its application for uplisting to the OTCQB® Venture Market (“OTCQB”).



FINRA has accepted the Company’s Form 211 which qualifies the Company's shares to trade in the United States on the OTC Pink Market under the symbol “PHRRF”. The Company has also applied to the Depository Trust Company ("DTC") for DTC eligibility which would greatly simplify the process of trading Company’s common shares. The Company will continue to trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange (“CSE”) under its existing symbol "PHRM”.

The OTCQB Venture Market, operated by OTC Markets Group Inc., is designed for developing and entrepreneurial companies in the U.S. and abroad. Companies must be current in their financial reporting and undergo an annual verification and management certification process, including meeting a minimum bid price and other financial conditions. With more compliance and quality standards, the OTCQB provides investors improved visibility to enhance trading decisions. The OTCQB is recognized by the Securities and Exchange Commission as an established public market providing public information for analysis and value of securities.

Fabio Chianelli, CEO of the Company commented, "We are pleased to have initiated the process to list our common shares on the OTCQB as part of our strategy on building our awareness to a broader range of institutional and retail investors in the U.S. as we continue to meet the milestones of our clinical-stage product pipeline of FDA-approved ketamine to treat neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease, depression and pain.”

The listing of the Company's common shares on the OTCQB remains subject to the approval of the OTCQB and the satisfaction of applicable listing requirements. As more information becomes available, the company will keep its shareholders up-to-date on the status of the application.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.



OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market and the Pink® Open Market for 11,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link® ATS and OTC Link ECN, PTC Market Group Inc. connects a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. The company enables investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors. To learn more about how OTC Markets Group Inc. creates better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

About PharmaTher Inc.

PharmaTher Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Newscope Capital Corporation (CSE: PHRM) (OTC Pink: PHRRF), is a specialty life sciences company focused on the research and development of psychedelic pharmaceuticals. PharmaTher discovers novel uses of psychedelic pharmaceuticals, such as ketamine and psilocybin, and combinations with FDA-approved drugs for FDA approval to treat neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease and movement disorders, depression and pain.

Learn more at: PharmaTher.com and follow us on Twitter , LinkedIn and Facebook .

For more information, please contact:



Fabio Chianelli

Chief Executive Officer

PharmaTher Inc.

Tel: 1-888-846-3171

Email: info@pharmather.com

Website: www.pharmather.com

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider have reviewed or accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.



Cautionary Statement

This press release contains ‘forward-looking information’ within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. These statements relate to future events or future performance. The use of any of the words “could”, “intend”, “expect”, “believe”, “will”, “projected”, “estimated”, “potential” and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on the Newscope Capital Corporation’s (the “Company) current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. Forward-looking information in this press release includes information with respect to the application of OTCQB listing, application of DTC eligibility, broadening U.S. institutional and retail investors, and meeting milestones of FDA-approved ketamine for neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease and movement disorders, depression and pain, FDA approval, intellectual property portfolio, psychedelic pharmaceuticals, Ketamine, Psilocybin and combinations with FDA approved drugs, psilocybin and ketamine programs and product developments. Forward-looking information is based on reasonable assumptions that have been made by the Company at the date of the information and is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking information. Given these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, you should not unduly rely on these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking information contained in this press release is made as of the date hereof, and Company is not obligated to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. The foregoing statements expressly qualify any forward-looking information contained herein. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements are described under the caption “Risk Factors” in Company’s management’s discussion and analysis for the period of August 30, 2020 (“MD&A”), dated October 1, 2020, which is available on the Company’s profile at www.sedar.com .

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any state, province, territory or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state, province, territory or jurisdiction.



