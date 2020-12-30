Morphic Therapeutic to Present at the Virtual 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
/EIN News/ -- WALTHAM, Mass., Dec. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Morphic Therapeutic (Nasdaq: MORF), a biotechnology company developing oral integrin therapies, today announced that Praveen Tipirneni, M.D., president and chief executive officer, will present at the virtual 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, January 13, 2021 at 4:30 PM ET.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the Investor section of Morphic’s website at www.morphictx.com. An archived replay will be available on the company’s website following the conference.

About Morphic Therapeutic

Morphic Therapeutic is a biopharmaceutical company developing a new generation of oral integrin therapies for the treatment of serious chronic diseases, including autoimmune, cardiovascular, and metabolic diseases, fibrosis and cancer. In collaboration with AbbVie, Janssen, and Schrödinger, Morphic is advancing its pipeline and discovery activities using its proprietary MInT technology platform which leverages the Company’s unique understanding of integrin structure and biology. For more information, visit www.morphictx.com.

Contacts
Morphic Therapeutic
Chris Erdman
chris.erdman@morphictx.com
617.686.1718

Media Contact
Adam Silverstein, Ten Bridge Communications
adam@tenbridgecommunications.com
917.697.9313


