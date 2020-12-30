Rutland Barracks/Domestic Assault
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 20B405031
RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Nathaniel Nevison
STATION: Rutland
CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101
DATE/TIME: On December 26, 2020, at approximately 2243 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Killington, Vermont
VIOLATION: Domestic Assault
ACCUSED: Michael Farveau
AGE: 45
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Killington, Vermont
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On December 26, 2019, at approximately 2243 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks were notified of a domestic assault that occurred in the Town of Killington. Through investigation it was determined that Farveau caused bodily injury to a household member.
Farveau was arrested, transported to the Rutland Barracks for processing, and subsequently lodged to Southern State Correctional Facility.
LODGED - LOCATION: Southern State Correctional Facility
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Yes
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Criminal Division
COURT DATE/TIME:
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.