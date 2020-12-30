Rutland Barracks/Domestic Assault

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 20B405031

RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Nathaniel Nevison

STATION: Rutland

CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101

DATE/TIME: On December 26, 2020, at approximately 2243 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Killington, Vermont

VIOLATION: Domestic Assault

ACCUSED: Michael Farveau

AGE: 45

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Killington, Vermont

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On December 26, 2019, at approximately 2243 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks were notified of a domestic assault that occurred in the Town of Killington. Through investigation it was determined that Farveau caused bodily injury to a household member.

Farveau was arrested, transported to the Rutland Barracks for processing, and subsequently lodged to Southern State Correctional Facility.

LODGED - LOCATION: Southern State Correctional Facility

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Yes

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Criminal Division

COURT DATE/TIME:

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.