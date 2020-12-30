IN MEMORIAM 2020 Official Video

Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, December 29, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- #2020 #memoriam #lost

This video is dedicated to everybody who lost a loved one in 2020. Joel Diamond, multi-platinum record producer & 2x Grammy nominee, chose this iconic song “This Moment In Time”, because of its meaningful lyric and heart tugging melody. It was also Diamond who produced the original #1 recording by Engelbert Humperdinck of "This Moment In Time", arranged by Ron Frangipane. “This Moment In Time” was written by the same two writers, Alan Bernstein & Ritchie Adams, who wrote Engelbert's smash hit “After The Lovin’, which Joel Diamond also produced.

Let’s look back and remember some of the familiar names we lost in 2020.

