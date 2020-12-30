IN MEMORIAM 2020 Official Video Woven together with the magic of "This Moment In Time"

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, December 29, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- # 2020 #memoriam # lost This video is dedicated to everybody who lost a loved one in 2020. Joel Diamond, multi-platinum record producer & 2x Grammy nominee, chose this iconic song “This Moment In Time”, because of its meaningful lyric and heart tugging melody. It was also Diamond who produced the original #1 recording by Engelbert Humperdinck of "This Moment In Time", arranged by Ron Frangipane. “This Moment In Time” was written by the same two writers, Alan Bernstein & Ritchie Adams, who wrote Engelbert's smash hit “After The Lovin’, which Joel Diamond also produced.Let’s look back and remember some of the familiar names we lost in 2020.For further information on the use of this song or recording,contact: Joel Diamond @ Silver Blue Productions, Ltd.Phone - 818 980 9588Email - JDiamond20@aol.comWeb - www.JoelDiamond.com

