Commerce to Host Calls Regarding COVID Relief Bills

The Oklahoma Department of Commerce will host two calls next week regarding the recent legislation passed by Congress and signed by President Trump.

On Thursday, January 7, Secretary Kouplen and SBA Representative Larry Weatherford will provide an update to bankers and businesses regarding the changes to the EIDL (Economic Injury Disaster Loan) and Payroll Protection Programs.

“We want to ensure that Oklahoma businesses and those that support Oklahoma businesses have the information they need to understand what is available to them in the latest relief bill,” said Oklahoma Secretary of Commerce and Workforce Development Sean Kouplen. “We have worked with those in our federal delegation to outline the provisions of the act and want to assist the economic development community as they navigate the new provisions.”

There will be a call for bankers at 9:00 a.m. and a call for businesses at 10:00 a.m.

The webinars are listen-only, but you may submit your questions in the webinar chatbox. You may also email questions to OKIndustryassistance@okcommerce.gov.