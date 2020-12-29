Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 543 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 201,088 in the last 365 days.

FCA Italy Extends Sponsorship Agreement with Juventus Football Club S.p.A.

/EIN News/ -- FCA Italy Extends Sponsorship Agreement with Juventus Football Club S.p.A.  

FCA Italy S.p.A. (“FCA Italy”), a wholly owned subsidiary of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (NYSE: FCAU / MTA: FCA) announced today that it has agreed to extend until June 2024 its sponsorship agreement with Juventus Football Club S.p.A (“Juventus”). The agreement contemplates a yearly base sponsorship fee of €45 million subject to certain variable components depending on sporting results.

The renewal confirms the positive, long lasting cooperation between FCA Italy and Juventus.

London, 29 December 2020

For further information:
tel.: +39 (011) 00 31111
Email: mediarelations@fcagroup.com
www.fcagroup.com

Attachment


Primary Logo

You just read:

FCA Italy Extends Sponsorship Agreement with Juventus Football Club S.p.A.

Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.