Howard's Names Carrie Smith SVP/Chief Merchant

The Independent Retailer Enthusiastically Welcomes Smith Back with New Role

/EIN News/ -- LA HABRA, Calif., Dec. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Howard’s, Southern California's premier independent appliance retailer, today announced that former Howard’s Chief Merchandising Officer Carrie Smith is returning to the senior leadership team in a new, expanded role. A luxury appliance veteran, Smith has been named Senior Vice President (SVP)/Chief Merchant for the company. Smith adds her decades of expertise and extensive background in high-quality, tech-forward brands to the company, further strengthening their commitment to growing their luxury home goods offerings.

Smith began her career in merchandising for Sears where she worked her way up to home appliance buyer. After more than 20 years with the company, she moved on to Pacific Sales Kitchen & Home and later its parent company Best Buy, where she acted as an appliance buyer and merchant. During her time with Pacific Sales & Best Buy, Smith had the opportunity to oversee projects for homeowners, seeking custom solutions to their home fabrication and remodeling needs and working closely with top brands in the home appliance industry.

“We are thrilled to welcome Carrie back to the Howard’s family,” said John Riddle, President & CEO, Howard’s. “Her perspective, skills, and experience are ideally suited to the company at this stage of our expansion. As we grow and add additional experience centers throughout Southern California—following the recent launch of our Marina Pacifica luxury brand showroom in Long Beach—we are broadening our relationships with the iconic luxury appliance manufacturers that customers want. It is essential that our entire team is well-versed with the sophisticated, innovative, and high-performance manufacturers in our industry.”

Smith’s experience in multi-channel retail, familiarity with prominent home appliance brands, and work with custom home projects—supporting the needs of the local design community—make her an asset to Howard’s vision for aggressive growth development.

For more information about Howard’s, please visit howards.com.

ABOUT HOWARD’S

Founded in 1946 when Howard Roach began repairing radios in the back of a sporting goods store in San Gabriel, California, Howard’s has grown to become Southern California's largest and most trusted independent appliance retailer. With knowledgeable product experts, the highest levels of service, the best brands with an expansive array of products, and 12 conveniently located stores in Los Angeles, Orange, and Riverside Counties, we accommodate each customer in each location for a unique shopping experience every time. Howard’s prides itself on three pillars of service: an unparalleled 60-day price match guarantee, expert customer service, and free next day delivery.

MEDIA CONTACT: Sabrina Suarez, 714-573-0899 x227

sabrina@echomediateam.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c4b3ae93-b6cc-45dc-a865-f7d29fde0c41