Harvard grad, Zena Edosomwan, brings people together mid-pandemic with viral gaming app ‘Oooh, Snap!’

/EIN News/ -- Los Angeles, USA, Dec. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Meet Zena Edosomwan, the First-Gen Nigerian-American, Harvard grad bringing friends and families together amid the pandemic with the viral app ‘Oooh, Snap!’ charades.

“I think a lot of times fear holds us back as individuals from pursuing things that we are deeply passionate about. One of my goals in life is to help encourage people to be able to pursue their ideas and goals. Sometimes, we as people, are so worried about failure that we are afraid to simply try.” In other words, Zena Edosomwan knows the difficulty in trying to pursue one's passions. He’s a serial entrepreneur and the creator of the buzzing ‘Oooh, Snap!’ app; a modern, exciting, pop-culture infused twist on the classic game of charades. He wanted to create something that was universal but adhered and understood the pulse of today’s internet, pop, and hip-hop influence that could appeal to the newer generations but could easily be enjoyed by all. He says the difficulty and stress caused by the global pandemic around his loved ones inspired him to fully pursue his idea.

“The pandemic has been such a trying time for many individuals and families from a financial, physical health, social, and mental health standpoint. My thinking was that if a simple game like ‘Oooh, Snap!’ could hopefully just bring a little laughter, smiles, and some joy to people, even just for a second, then we’ve done our job.” Edosomwan made the app free for that very reason. The app also has the option for users to earn free gold or buy gold to unlock premium categories and go ad-free.

“The biggest thing people have told us is that it’s exciting and they genuinely just love the game play. Their friends and family members are laughing and just having a lot of fun playing together. So, that’s been a real blessing to see.” Sure to spice up any game night or Zoom, the app sports a unique array of different culturally relevant categories. They include categories like quarantine, anime, rappers, slang, movies, dating, Kardashians, Drake, and Beyonce- to name a few. Users can also create their own custom categories to play. “I think the variety and the creativity people are allowed to display with their friends and family has been really exciting for our users.”

Edosomwan gives large credit to his co-founder Alexa Nelson, the recent UCLA graduate who was pivotal in ‘Oooh, Snaps!’ unique look and styling. “Alexa just has an amazing work ethic and she’s extremely detail-oriented. She also has a background in business and runs her own mobile dog grooming company. So, just learning from her experiences and working with her has been a great. She has taught me so much.” He also thanks co-founder Miguel Solano, a highly successful music executive, marketing guru, and serial entrepreneur. “Miguel is honestly a genius in how he is able to strategize and execute. He’s worked with the biggest names in music, created hit records, and built apps that have gone #1 in the world. He is fearless in his pursuit of excellence. His work ethic inspires me.”

Edosomwan maintains his own busy schedule on top of working on ‘Oooh, Snap!’. When he’s not playing basketball overseas professionally, he works with professional athletes, celebs, students, and companies in consulting, creating, and advising. He has partnered with companies like Forbes and Morgan Stanley & worked with NBA stars Nick Young and Metta World Peace, among others. While he continues to build on ‘Oooh, Snaps!’ success, he wants to use it as a starting point to help people obtain the tools for their own development.

He plans to build a platform early next year dedicated to helping people who are interested in creating personal growth, businesses, or apps. He offers to personally consult with them on their leadership skills, marketing, branding, strategy, and so on. Edosomwan wants to encourage and enact more diversity and inclusivity in the tech/finance space and beyond; specifically for people of color, women, and people from low-income backgrounds. “A lot of times, people simply don’t have access to the required knowledge or networks necessary...I want to help bring that access more universally to people. It’s hard to be what you can’t see. I’ve had so many tough and difficult life lessons on this journey of entrepreneurship. Through these experiences, I have grown and have a gained an understanding on what steps to take and not take. I want to share that to help the next person or company. I’m a big believer in community building and bringing people together. I think it’s important to move with purpose. People like my parents and family have sacrificed everything to help me realize my goals. It’s just as important that I reciprocate that to the next person and keep that cycle of positivity and encouragement going. I think many people can attest that when someone believes in you and genuinely cares, it can bring opportunities you never saw coming.”

‘Oooh, Snap!’ is available on iOS and coming soon to Android. You can download ‘Oooh, Snap!’ free here.

Link to app: http://onelink.to/4u4whs

You can follow Zena Edosomwan on Instagram @suitsandhoops4





