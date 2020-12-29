CDC Eviction Moratorium extended to January 31, 2021

The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) has extended the deadline for its eviction moratorium to January 31.

Housing and Credit Counseling, Inc. (HCCI) is offering renters and landlords free counseling on preventing evictions, call 800-383-0217.

Kansas Legal Services can help with legal problems related to eviction, apply here.

Both landlords and tenants must apply together for this program.

Renters must declare under penalty of perjury in a written document delivered to their landlord that they meet the following criteria (Contact HCCI for a free copy of the document to be provided to the landlord):

Has used best efforts to obtain all available government assistance for rent or housing; and

The individual is unable to pay a full housing rent payment due to substantial loss of household income, loss of compensable hours or work or wages, lay-offs, or extraordinary out-of-pocket medical expenses; and

If evicted, the individual would likely become homeless, need to move into a homeless shelter, or into a shared living setting (ex. with acquaintances or family) combined with other people who live in close quarters because no other available housing options exist; and

Is using best efforts to make timely partial payments.

Must also certify to meeting at least one of the 3 financial criteria –

The individual(s) was not required to report any income to the IRS in 2019 (ex. had no income; met IRS qualifications for not filing a federal tax return; is a recipient of most social security income); or

The individual expects to earn no more than $99,000 in 2020, or $198,000 if filing a joint return; or

The individual received a stimulus check (Economic Impact Payment) under the CARES Act.

Questions – Call HCCI’s Tenant/Landlord Counselors at 800-383-0217.

Attached are documents prepared by HCCI to help explain the program, and to provide renters with a declaration to complete to participate in the program.