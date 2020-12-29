LifeLabs surpasses 1 million COVID-19 molecular tests completed

/EIN News/ -- Toronto, Dec. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LifeLabs is pleased to announce that it has completed over 1 million COVID-19 molecular diagnostic tests for Canadians and their health care providers.

As a result of the tremendous efforts from numerous cross-functional teams, LifeLabs was able to quickly ramp up operations in the early days of the pandemic to reduce a significant backlog in the spring, double its workforce, and shift to a 24/7 operation to process thousands of tests of day in its labs. These efforts have led to LifeLabs latest milestone of processing over 1 million COVID-19 lab tests.

“Every day, I am impressed by the incredible agility and unwavering commitment our front-line teams have shown in their response to COVID-19,” said Charles Brown, President and CEO of LifeLabs. “They have done so under incredible pressure and constraints to ensure everyone is protected from COVID-19 in our facilities. Thank you to everyone for their incredible hard work.”

“This accomplishment represents the collective efforts and commitment of our teams across the country and their ability to rise to the occasion together to meet the demands of this urgent public health care need,” said Haleh Bahrami, VP of Lab Operations.

LifeLabs continues to build its support for COVID-19 testing in various capacities with initiatives such as:

Introducing the FlyClear™ by LifeLabs® program, which offers both COVID-19 PCR / NAAT swab testing and Antibody (serology) testing to anyone needing to travel. As COVID-19 continues, many airlines or countries now ask for proof of COVID-19 clearance within a specific timeframe or window. With FlyClear™ by LifeLabs®, travellers will receive their results within 24-48 hours.

Expanding its collection services for COVID-19 PCR molecular testing (also known as polymerase chain reaction testing); which will be made available at a limited number of LifeLabs locations by appointment only for both asymptomatic and symptomatic individuals in Ontario’s Peel Region.

Partnering with Vancouver-based company Thrive Health to help organizations to better manage their COVID-19 testing, and help Canadians return safely to work. This initiative combines Thrive Health’s patient-focused health software technology and LifeLabs’ holistic WorkClear COVID-19 workplace solution to offer employers a streamlined process for employees and employers to understand their COVID status, and to help prevent spread in the workplace through symptomatic screening and asymptomatic testing.

For more information about LifeLabs’ response to COVID-19 and testing, visit lifelabs.com

About LifeLabs

LifeLabs is Canada’s leading provider of laboratory diagnostic information and digital health connectivity systems, enabling patients and health care practitioners to diagnose, treat, monitor, and prevent disease. We support 20 million patient visits annually and conduct over 100 million laboratory tests through leading-edge technologies and our 5,700 talented and dedicated employees. We are a committed innovator in supporting Canadians to live healthier lives, operating Canada’s first commercial genetics lab and the country’s largest online patient portal, with more than 4.1 million Canadians receiving their results online. LifeLabs is 100% Canadian owned by OMERS Infrastructure, the infrastructure investment manager of one of Canada’s largest defined benefit pension plans. Learn more at lifelabs.com.

Media Team LifeLabs Media@lifelabs.com