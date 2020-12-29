New Year’s Rocket Eve
Griddly says New Year's Eve 2020 will be the biggest family game night ever
At home entertainment has been essential this year, and we’re seeing indications that New Year’s 2020 is the ultimate culmination of that fact.”VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, December 29, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What are you doing for New Year’s this year? With safety concerns and cautions in place, the folks at Griddly Games are seeing a trend for New Year’s Eve as possibly THE biggest family game night in history. In particular, Griddly’s Rocket Lander game seems to be taking off as a New Year’s platform of entertainment.
“At home entertainment has been essential this year, and we’re seeing indications that New Year’s 2020 is the ultimate culmination of that fact,” Reisa Schwartzman, President of Griddly Games, said. “It’s been a year like none other - in many ways. While we are very proud that our company has been a resource to families this year, we are really seeing our games move quickly for the end of the year.”
Among the variety of games from Griddly, its Rocket Lander title seems to be blasting off in time for 2021. Rocket Lander (MSRP $27.00 for ages 10+), a recent MENSA Select Winner, is a spatial strategy game with a fun outer space theme. In the game, players control a group of rockets exploring the world and outer space. Each player has to embark on an epic mission to settle and build the greatest rocket station. Using dice and plotting (x, y and z axis) points, players coordinate best landing spot for their rocket, while overtaking opponents and defending home turf.
“Rocket Lander is great for multiple ages to play together. It only takes a few minutes to learn to play, and the total playtime is under 30 minutes,” Schwartzman explained. “It’s ideal for families to play together. Even multiple rounds.”
Other games from Griddly, include:
Oversight (MSRP $26.50 for ages 7+), a MENSA Finalist, is an abstract strategy game that is a colorful twist on the fast-paced 4-in-a-row game. With a 4-color checker style block board, Oversight adds movable squares and tokens for a completely fun challenge to outwit your opponents to get four colors in a row. It’s a simple concept, but when each player has his or her own vision of where the 4-in-a-row will be formed, the colors may not line up as planned. Players take turns to either place a token on the board, or slide an entire row or column of moveable squares over by one space. Try to predict the movement of the board and put your tokens in the right places to block your opponents but also get 4-in-a-row to win the game.
Wise Alec (MSRP $27.50 for ages 8+) is a family trivia game with a fun twist. Designed for 2-6 players, the goal is to earn points by moving around the board and answering questions in three different categories. Each question offers a choice of an easy or more difficult question. Players can use their strengths for maximum or minimum risk and reward, but when a player lands on a Wise Alec card, the fun really begins because there may be physical challenges, tongue twisters or silly acts to accomplish to get the points.
Since the introduction of Wise Alec in 2008, there are now a half dozen Wise Alec game expansions (MSRP $16.00 each), that can all be played as integrated into the general game. The topics and skills are catering to each player’s interests and age level, making the original Wise Alec board game one of the most diverse games. Players as young as 4 years-old can compete in a multi-generational playing platform. The six different Wise Alec extensions are:
1. Wise Alec Body Works: Anatomy, human body theme
2. Wise Alec Bright Ideas: Invention and innovative theme
3. Wise Alec Civilize This: Cultural theme
4. Wise Alec Nature Nuts: Nature theme
5. Wise Alec Sports Buffs: Sports-related theme
6. Wise Alec Junior: 4 games in one with activities designed for ages 4 and up.
