Refreshed Traveler Launches the Travel Safety Kit™

/EIN News/ -- Orlando, FL, Dec. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ORLANDO, Dec. 23rd, 2020 -- Refreshed Traveler, inventors of the Travel Safety Kit™, announced today the national launch of its affordable product line aimed at helping travelers protect themselves from Covid-19 and other infections while on the go. The kits, which feature a range of personal health and wellness products are manufactured at the brands Florida-based warehouse and sold both online and at big-box retailers including Target and Bed, Bath and Beyond stories in both the U.S. and Canada. The concept of the brand was founded by Peter T. Cook while he was traveling in 2018. During his trip he caught a cold and discovered at multiple airports that no convenient grab & go safety kits existed, which led him to create the first Travel Safety Kit™.

"There's no better way to pay-it-forward than providing a great product that keeps people healthy and safe and supports a nonprofit at the same time,” said Peter T. Cook, founder of Refreshed Traveler.

As part of the founder’s mission to give back, proceeds from the brand’s profits are donated to the Largest Heart, a 501c3 charity Cook founded to raise funds for suicide awareness and helping those who have lost family to its devastating impact.

Currently, Refreshed Traveler kits contain the markets only individually wrapped 4-ply carbon filter face masks, which reflects the brand’s dedication to quality. The Travel Safety Kit™ includes the following:

TSA compliant clear zipper bag

(1) 4-ply carbon filter face mask individually wrapped

2 fl. oz. antibacterial hand sanitizer with Aloe

(10) antibacterial Wet Wipes

(10) facial tissues, 3-ply and super soft.

Kits range in price from $9.95 to $24.95 (USD) or individual items may be purchased separately online. All kits are assembled and packaged at Refreshed Traveler’s U.S. headquarters based in Apopka, Florida, where 16 people are employed.

In less than one year, Refreshed Traveler’s sales for the Travel Safety Kit™ has exploded by 10,000%, a result of high quality products and being first to market in the U.S. and Canada before the pandemic in 2020 occurred. Proceeds from Refreshed Traveler’s kits are donated to the charity, Largest Heart, a 501c3, which sponsor youths impacted by a family member’s suicide.

About Refreshed Traveler

Founded in 2018 by Peter T. Cook, Refreshed Traveler is the inventor and trademark holder of the Travel Safety Kit™. Created out of the frustration of not having PPE essentials in a convenient Grab & Go, Cook invented a category of affordable health and safety kits. Currently sold by major U.S. and Canadian retailers, the brand is expanding its portfolio of online and offline retailers in the North American market. For more information visit: www.refreshedtraveler.com

