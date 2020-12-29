Organic Beauty Report Releases its First-Ever Rankings Roundup

The Best-Rated, Organic Beauty and Wellness Products to Look Out for in 2021

Submissions for the Organic Beauty Report Awards must survive a thorough vetting process by expert editors to land as the best in each category. There were many important factors, but any clinically backed products were especially editor-tested as to determine whether the claims of each were verifiable.

Here are the winners – products who proved to be all the hype – from each category:

“Best Anti-Wrinkle Serum” went to Athena 7 Minute Lift, a clinically proven firming serum which reduces the appearance of wrinkles up to 83.72 percent in just seven minutes.



“Best Collagen Treatment” was given to Plant Collagen Day Serum, which can actually absorb into the skin faster than animal collagen due to its smaller molecular cell size, resulting in firmer, lifted and plumper skin in just three days.



“Best Cellulite Cream” was awarded to LegTone, another product with clinical studies that reduces the appearance of cellulite by 47 percent in nine minutes and 72 percent in six weeks. LegTone also produces results in more than just legs.



“Best Self-Tanner” was won by Blue Saint, a probiotic-based self-tanner that offers a “zero-orange guarantee,” while also being streak-free, non-staining, non-sticky and giving off no unpleasant odor. This rapid formula begins working instantly and gradually builds within 60 minutes.



“Best Lash Serum” is Lash Alive – a highly concentrated plant-based lash serum using skin probiotics won out as it visibly improves length and thickness of lashes. A clinical study saw lash improvement by 64 percent in 21 days, 88 percent in 42 days and 92 percent in 56 days.

“Best Facial Cleanser” proved to be Daily Cleansing Gel which contains 14 plant-based ingredients that remove all dirt, makeup and dead skin cells while minimizing pores. No sulfates and paraben-free so eyelashes and eyebrows won’t be harmed.

For full details on the tried and tested beauty products of 2020, visit the article here to see why each product reigned supreme for the winner’s circle. The site only ranks products with the highest-quality ingredients, all of which were developed by medical professionals.

Organic Beauty Report is the leading authority on beauty, health and wellness products. The site provides product reviews, has articles for the most pressing questions and has a variety of "how to" information pieces.

