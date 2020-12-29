The Supreme Court and county courthouses across the state will be closed Jan. 1 for New Year's Day. The courthouses in Adams, Renville, Rolette, Steele and Wells County will close at noon Dec. 31 while the courthouses in Benson and Traill County will be closed all day Dec. 31 along with the Steele County Clerk of Court office.
Courthouses to close for New Year's holiday
News Provided By
December 29, 2020, 16:56 GMT
You just read:
Courthouses to close for New Year's holiday
News Provided By
December 29, 2020, 16:56 GMT
Distribution channels:
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.