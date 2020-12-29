Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Courthouses to close for New Year's holiday

The Supreme Court and county courthouses across the state will be closed Jan. 1 for New Year's Day. The courthouses in Adams, Renville, Rolette, Steele and Wells County will close at noon Dec. 31 while the courthouses in Benson and Traill County will be closed all day Dec. 31 along with the Steele County Clerk of Court office.  

