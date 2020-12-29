Ninepoint Partners announces Ninepoint Convertible Securities Fund

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Dec. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ninepoint Partners LP (Ninepoint), one of Canada’s leading alternatives asset managers, is pleased to announce the Ninepoint Convertible Securities Fund (the Fund).



Ninepoint will be manager of the Fund and will appoint Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC (Columbia Threadneedle), a global asset manager with expertise across all asset classes and markets, to act as a portfolio manager based out of Boston.

The investment objective of Ninepoint Convertible Securities Fund is to seek to provide unitholders with income and long-term capital appreciation by investing primarily in a portfolio of convertible securities.

The Fund is anticipated to be a qualified investment for registered plans and is expected to be available for sale in February 2021.

“We are excited to partner with a firm with such broad expertise as Columbia Threadneedle. The team has built a top-notch strategy that we are proud to add to our fund line up,” said James Fox, Co-CEO and Managing Partner, Ninepoint. “Convertible securities offer characteristics of both equities and bonds, generating growth and income that we believe will complement our clients’ traditional equity income allocation.

A preliminary prospectus relating to the Fund has been filed with certain Canadian securities commissions or similar authorities. You cannot buy units of the Fund until the relevant securities commissions or similar authorities issue receipts for the final prospectus of the Fund.

About Ninepoint Partners

Based in Toronto, Ninepoint Partners LP is one of Canada’s leading alternative investment management firms overseeing over $7 billion in assets under management and institutional contracts. Committed to helping investors explore innovative investment solutions that have the potential to enhance returns and manage portfolio risk, Ninepoint offers a diverse set of alternative strategies including Alternative Income and Real Assets, in addition to North American and Global Equities.

For more information on Ninepoint Partners LP, please visit www.ninepoint.com or please contact us at (416) 943-6707 or (866) 299-9906 or invest@ninepoint.com.

About Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC

Columbia Threadneedle is a leading global asset manager that provides a broad range of investment strategies and solutions for individual, institutional and corporate clients around the world. With more than 2,000 people, including over 450 investment advisors based in North America, Europe and Asia, they manage $498 billion1 of assets across developed and emerging market equities, fixed income, asset allocation solutions and alternatives. Columbia Threadneedle is the global asset management group of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE: AMP). For more information, please visit columbiathreeedneedleus.com.

Columbia Threadneedle is the global brand name of the Columbia and Threadneedle group of companies.

1 As of September 30, 2020. Includes all assets managed by entities in the Columbia and Threadneedle group of companies.

The preliminary prospectus of the Fund is still subject to amendment. Copies of the preliminary prospectus may be obtained from your advisor or through www.sedar.com.

The information contained herein does not constitute an offer or solicitation by anyone in the United States or in any other jurisdiction in which such an offer or solicitation is not authorized or to any person to whom it is unlawful to make such an offer or solicitation. Prospective investors who are not resident in Canada should contact their financial advisor to determine whether securities of the Fund may be lawfully sold in their jurisdiction.