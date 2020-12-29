Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Make A Safe And Sober Ride Home Your First New Year’s Resolution

/EIN News/ -- OAKVILLE, Ontario, Dec. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With New Year’s Eve fast approaching, MADD Canada is imploring everyone to start the new year off right – with a safe and sober ride home.

“The celebrations may be smaller this year, but the emphasis on sober driving is just as important as ever,” said MADD Canada National President Jaymie-Lyne Hancock. “If your plans to say goodbye to 2020 and welcome in 2021 include alcohol, cannabis or other drugs, please be responsible and arrange a sober ride home.”

Hundreds of Canadians are killed and tens of thousands are injured in crashes involving alcohol, cannabis and/or other drugs each year. These tragedies are 100% preventable.

“Please don’t drive impaired or ride with an impaired driver. And if you see a driver you suspect is impaired, call 911,” Ms. Hancock said. “The call you make could save a life.”

Those looking for a safe, sober and reliable ride home at the push of a button can check out Uber, MADD Canada’s Official Designated Driver App. Visit for more information.

“From everyone at MADD Canada, I want to wish all Canadians a Happy New Year and all the best in 2021,” said Ms. Hancock.

About MADD Canada
MADD Canada (Mothers Against Drunk Driving) is a national, charitable organization that is committed to stopping impaired driving and supporting the victims of this violent crime. With volunteer-driven groups in more than 100 communities across Canada, MADD Canada aims to offer support services to victims, heighten awareness of the dangers of impaired driving and save lives and prevent injuries on our roads. To learn more, visit www.madd.ca.


For more information, contact:
Jaymie-Lyne Hancock, MADD Canada National President, 705-623-3148 or jhancock@madd.ca. 
Deb Kelly, MADD Canada Communications Manager, 1-800-665-6233, ext. 240 or dkelly@madd.ca.

