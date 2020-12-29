Spur a Consent Conversation with New Tween Nonfiction #MeToo and You by Halley Bondy

/EIN News/ -- Minneapolis, Minnesota, Dec. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coming this spring from Zest Books™, an imprint of Lerner Publishing Group™, #MeToo and You: Everything You Need to Know about Consent, Boundaries, and More by Halley Bondy delves into the nuances of emotions, comfort, and discomfort in platonic, sexually charged, and emotionally abusive situations. Bring consent and healthy boundaries to the forefront of tween relationship conversations with this informative and engaging title.

The #MeToo movement has changed the way many people view the world, but how well do tweens understand it? Examining topics that parents may struggle to discuss with their kids, #MeToo and You is inclusive of all genders and sexualities and aims to break down common myths related to consent, abuse, and assault in all types of relationships, not just romantic. Detailed scenarios, both real and hypothetical, provide valuable examples of what's acceptable and what is not, along with tools to help everyone treat others appropriately and to stand up for themselves and their peers.

With essential terminology and valuable insight, #MeToo and You gives young readers the strategies and discernment they need to form healthy relationships.

Advance Praise for #MeToo and You:

"A guide for recognizing, reporting, and combating sexual abuse and sexual harassment . . . Real talk about sexual abuse and harassment that neither sugarcoats nor catastrophizes." —Kirkus Reviews

"A recommended resource to jump-start difficult conversations." —School Library Journal

About the Publisher

Zest Books™ is a leader in young adult nonfiction, publishing books on entertainment, history, science, health, fashion, and lifestyle advice. These award-winning books are attractively designed, well researched, smart, and easy to read.

#MeToo and You

February 2021

$37.32 Hardcover

$14.99 Paperback

eBook Also Available

Ages 11–18

HC: 978-1-5415-8155-5

PB: 978-1-5415-8159-3

200 Pages ● 5 1/2 x 8 1/4

