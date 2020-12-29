Federal Reserve extends termination date of Main Street Lending Program facilities to January 8, 2021 to allow more time to process and fund loans that were submitted to Main Street lender portal on or before December 14, 2020

In order to allow more time to process and fund loans that were submitted to the Main Street lender portal on or before December 14, 2020, the Federal Reserve Board on Tuesday extended the termination date of the Main Street Lending Program facilities to January 8, 2021.

As described in new frequently asked questions and program term sheets, the extension is consistent with section 1005 of the Consolidated Appropriations Act and was also approved by the Secretary of the Treasury.

