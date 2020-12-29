Patrick Balch Details His Role in Emerging Healthcare
Patrick Balch takes part in today's emerging healthcare.SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES , December 29, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Emerging health care is an exciting industry and one that Patrick Balch is proud to play a role in. There are so many areas of emerging healthcare, including artificial intelligence, augmented reality, electronic health records, health-tracking apps, therapeutic apps, and telehealth, for example.
Patrick Balch began his career as a healthcare provider in both emergency and hospital settings. He noticed the lack of individualized treatment and thought a more holistic approach to individual and global medicine makes more sense. This passion has brought Patrick Balch to UCSD Rady School of Management as an MBA Candidate set to graduate in 2022. Patrick Balch also received the Rady Scholar Fellowship Award for his outstanding work in the medical field. Upon graduating, Patrick Balch aims to help a larger population with the aid of new products, devices, and pharmaceuticals.
By combining his MBA with his roles in the healthcare field, Patrick Balch will play a major role in the emerging healthcare industry.
"Healthcare is being transformed every day by emerging healthcare," says Patrick Balch. "In fact, Apple has recently launched an FDA approved app that helps stop nightmares. This is the first FDA-approved app of its kind and from here we can expect to see more innovative ways to monitor the body at all times. I'm looking forward to being a part of this new, emerging kind of health care." The app works by monitoring the body for changes in temperature and heart rate, and will gently wake the wearer up from a nightmare, thus improving their nightly sleep. Users reported better sleep in just thirty days of using the app.
Telehealth is another area that Patrick Balch is excited about being a part of. "Telehealth is a major breakthrough for individualized care, especially during the pandemic. What we're seeing now is that people don't always have to leave their home to get quality healthcare, including mental health services."
Patrick Balch is dedicated to his role in emerging healthcare and looks forward to using his background, education, and strong gift for creativity to help transform the way we practice medicine and receive healthcare and looks forward to serving a wider community with more individualized care.
