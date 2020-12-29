Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 564 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 201,025 in the last 365 days.

Oxford: Owner of Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer and Southern Tide to Participate in the ICR Conference 2021

/EIN News/ -- ATLANTA, Dec. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE: OXM) today announced the Company will be participating in the ICR Conference 2021 to be held virtually January 11 - 14, 2021.

About Oxford
Oxford Industries, Inc., a leader in the apparel industry, owns and markets the distinctive Tommy Bahama®, Lilly Pulitzer® and Southern Tide® lifestyle brands, as well as other owned brands. Oxford's stock has traded on the New York Stock Exchange since 1964 under the symbol OXM. For more information, please visit Oxford's website at www.oxfordinc.com.

Contact: Anne M. Shoemaker
Telephone: (404) 653-1455
E-mail: InvestorRelations@oxfordinc.com

You just read:

Oxford: Owner of Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer and Southern Tide to Participate in the ICR Conference 2021

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Textiles & Fabric Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.