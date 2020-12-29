TrueCommerce named as a Contender in IDC MarketScapes for Worldwide B2C and B2B Digital Commerce Platforms 2020

/EIN News/ -- PITTSBURGH, Dec. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TrueCommerce, a global provider of trading partner connectivity, integration and unified commerce solutions, has announced today that it was positioned in the Contender Category of the IDC MarketScape for Digital Commerce 2020 report series. The company was positioned in reports—the B2B 1 and B2C 2 Digital Commerce Platform Vendor Assessments.



“We are honored to be recognized by the IDC MarketScapes as a Contender in this highly competitive space,” said TrueCommerce president Ross Elliott. “We see digital commerce as an essential part of the supply chain ecosystem, one that allows organizations to readily adapt to any market climate. These reports validate the importance of eCommerce and drive us to continue pioneering for our B2B and B2C customers.”

Both IDC MarketScape reports recommend considering TrueCommerce “if you are an SMB or midmarket company looking for a SaaS digital commerce platform that can support both B2C and B2B or if you use TrueCommerce to accept orders via other channels such as EDI.”

The documents point out that TrueCommerce is a good match for organizations that are “primarily focused on differentiating with business agility and a fast time to market with a platform that is very business user–friendly.”

“This analysis is very encouraging. It supports the business approach that is central to TrueCommerce’s overall value proposition and also gives us guidance on how we can accelerate our solutions for the consumer market,” says Mr. Elliott.

