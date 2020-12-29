Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
[solidcore] Fitness Opens First Studio in Milwaukee, Second in Wisconsin

/EIN News/ -- Washington, DC, Dec. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- [solidcore], the fastest growing boutique fitness studio in the country, is opening its first studio in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. This is the company’s second studio in Wisconsin, the first opened in Madison in 2018.


Located in Milwaukee’s popular Third Ward inside the Dye House, the studio is 2,092 square feet and boasts 14 machines. The expansion is part of [solidcore]’s efforts to open 100 studios.


Described as “intensified Pilates,” [solidcore] offers a 50-minute, extreme, full-body workout utilizing a patented machine created specifically for the studio. The class targets clients' small twitch muscle fibers and takes strengthening and conditioning and resistance training to a whole new level.   


“We are so excited to expand our footprint in Wisconsin and bring [solidcore] to the people of Milwaukee,” said Bryan Myers, President and COO of [solidcore]. “This city has been on our list for quite some time, and we can’t wait for everyone to see what the talk is all about.”


The Milwaukee studio will follow all local COVID restrictions and mandates, opening with seven machines available for booking and requiring masks until further notice. A full list of safety protocols can be found on the [solidcore] website.


The studio opens on January 9th to the public, and preview classes begin on January 2nd. You can book online now through the website or in the [solidcore] app.


Jenny Kay
[solidcore]
(202) 643-7851
jenny@solidcore.co

