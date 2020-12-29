Cerberus Sentinel Announces Acquisition of Alpine Security

U.S. cybersecurity services firm expands compliance and penetration testing teams

/EIN News/ -- SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Dec. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation (OTC: CISO), a cybersecurity consulting and managed services firm based in Scottsdale, Ariz., announced that it has acquired Alpine Security, a St. Louis, Missouri-based cybersecurity services provider.



Under the terms of the acquisition, Alpine will become part of Cerberus Sentinel and will continue to focus on providing integrated risk managed services to a diverse set of national customers. With the new organizational structure, Alpine president and founder Christian Espinosa will take on a strategy role within Cerberus Sentinel.

“Alpine is an excellent fit for the Cerberus portfolio of companies,” said David Jemmett, CEO and founder of Cerberus Sentinel. “The demand for quality compliance, training, and penetration testing talent continues to grow, and we are pleased to have them join us.”

“Alpine Security has reached the point in our journey where it makes sense to expand our impact by joining forces with a cybersecurity organization aligned with our purpose and values,” said Espinosa. “Our purpose is to reduce cybersecurity risk for our clients. Our integration with Cerberus enhances and expands our cybersecurity capabilities, ensuring we are able to meet the growing demands of our clients.”

Alpine will continue to be based in St. Louis, and its compliance team will add to the experienced Cerberus Sentinel team led by chief compliance officer Baan Alsinawi. The penetration testing team will be integrated into the existing capabilities crew at Cerberus Sentinel, and it will continue to specialize in medical devices, addressing the expanding demand from healthcare clients.

“Alpine will further expand our expertise and offerings in the cybersecurity field,” Jemmett added. “They are talented and share a culture of excellence that we strive to bring to each client engagement.”

Financial terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

About Cerberus Sentinel

Cerberus Sentinel is a U.S. provider of consulting and managed services, focused solely on cybersecurity. The company seeks to expand by acquiring world-class cybersecurity talent and utilizes the latest technology to create innovative solutions that protect the most demanding businesses and government organizations against continuing and emerging security threats. For more information, visit https://www.cerberussentinel.com/. Follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

