Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 552 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 200,998 in the last 365 days.

Young owner/operator showcases truck that honors fallen firefighters

Numerous accessories, including Minimizer fenders, highlight standout truck and trailer

/EIN News/ -- ST. ANNE, Ill., Dec. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eager to showcase his gratefulness, Dylan Mercier is not-so-patiently waiting to get his Mack Vision out on the road.

“The waiting really, really sucks,” Mercier said, laughing. 

The St. Anne, Illinois, firefighter and owner/operator purchased the 2005 truck with his dad, Ralph, a little over a year ago, and it didn’t take long for his vision to become a reality.

“I purchased a firefighter costume for the Mack bulldog on the hood, and after that, I knew what needed to be done,” Mercier said.

Mercier outfitted his rig with numerous aftermarket accessories before having the truck and grain trailer wrapped in a stunning vinyl visual that pays tribute to fallen firefighters.

“As a firefighter myself, I drive this truck with pride and joy,” the 19-year-old said.  “I love the new graphics that were installed by Fastlane Wraps.  They did an amazing job on the installation.  I also really love the Minimizer fenders, tool box, and Slick Plate.  We’ve used these products on the farm for years, and they are incredibly durable.  And how can you not love the six-inch chrome pipes?  All in all, it turned out awesome.”

There’s just one problem.

“The insurance for hauling with for-hire authority was too high for us to make any money because I’m under 21,” Mercier said.  “For now, the truck is a show/parade truck until I can get reasonable insurance.”

And so, the wait to haul corn and soybeans continues.

“I remember riding around with everyone in the semi when I was younger,” Mercier said.  “I have a passion for trucking and love doing it, so now that I have my own truck, that makes the waiting a little bit easier.”

Attachments 


Steve Hansen
Minimizer
800-248-3855
steve@minimizer.com

You just read:

Young owner/operator showcases truck that honors fallen firefighters

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.