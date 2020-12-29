Young owner/operator showcases truck that honors fallen firefighters

Numerous accessories, including Minimizer fenders, highlight standout truck and trailer

/EIN News/ -- ST. ANNE, Ill., Dec. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eager to showcase his gratefulness, Dylan Mercier is not-so-patiently waiting to get his Mack Vision out on the road.

“The waiting really, really sucks,” Mercier said, laughing.

The St. Anne, Illinois, firefighter and owner/operator purchased the 2005 truck with his dad, Ralph, a little over a year ago, and it didn’t take long for his vision to become a reality.

“I purchased a firefighter costume for the Mack bulldog on the hood, and after that, I knew what needed to be done,” Mercier said.

Mercier outfitted his rig with numerous aftermarket accessories before having the truck and grain trailer wrapped in a stunning vinyl visual that pays tribute to fallen firefighters.

“As a firefighter myself, I drive this truck with pride and joy,” the 19-year-old said. “I love the new graphics that were installed by Fastlane Wraps. They did an amazing job on the installation. I also really love the Minimizer fenders, tool box, and Slick Plate. We’ve used these products on the farm for years, and they are incredibly durable. And how can you not love the six-inch chrome pipes? All in all, it turned out awesome.”

There’s just one problem.

“The insurance for hauling with for-hire authority was too high for us to make any money because I’m under 21,” Mercier said. “For now, the truck is a show/parade truck until I can get reasonable insurance.”

And so, the wait to haul corn and soybeans continues.

“I remember riding around with everyone in the semi when I was younger,” Mercier said. “I have a passion for trucking and love doing it, so now that I have my own truck, that makes the waiting a little bit easier.”

