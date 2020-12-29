Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
OrthoPediatrics Corp. Announces First PNP|FEMUR Case Performed in the United Kingdom

/EIN News/ -- WARSAW, Ind., Dec. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OrthoPediatrics Corp. (“OrthoPediatrics”) (NASDAQ: KIDS), a company exclusively focused on advancing the field of pediatric orthopedics, today announced the first surgery in the United Kingdom utilizing the new Pediatric Nailing Platform | FEMUR (“PNP|FEMUR”).

Representing a significant new option for certain anatomies, the PNP|FEMUR system is designed for use in pediatric and small stature adult patients to address femoral fractures or deformity correction procedures. The system launched in the United States in 2018 and is available in the U.K. markets as of this month.

The first case was performed at Sheffield Children’s Hospital by James Fernandes, Consultant Orthopaedic Surgeon. Mr. Fernandes commented, “The new PNP nail is quite advanced and versatile with interesting newer instrumentation elements that will be very handy to the surgeon, especially with difficult and complex cases.”

Joe Hauser, OrthoPediatrics’ Senior Vice President of Trauma & Deformity Correction, stated, “We are extremely pleased to introduce the PNP|FEMUR system to surgeons in the U.K. Our commitment to continuous improvement and innovation in pediatric orthopedics is best represented in the launch of our 3rd generation nailing system, which was built on the shoulders of the original PediNail from over 8 years and 6,000+ cases of global surgeon feedback and experience. This new system has graduated to treat unique pediatric and adolescent anatomies and we are delighted to hear the first case in the U.K. was a great success! We look forward to helping many more children with this technology.”

About OrthoPediatrics Corp.
Founded in 2006, OrthoPediatrics is an orthopedic company focused exclusively on advancing the field of pediatric orthopedics. As such it has developed the most comprehensive product offering to the pediatric orthopedic market to improve the lives of children with orthopedic conditions. OrthoPediatrics currently markets 35 surgical systems that serve three of the largest categories within the pediatric orthopedic market. This product offering spans trauma and deformity, scoliosis, and sports medicine/other procedures. OrthoPediatrics’ global sales organization is focused exclusively on pediatric orthopedics and distributes its products in the United States and 43 countries outside the United States. For more information, please visit www.orthopediatrics.com.

