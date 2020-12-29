ZINFI among the Leaders as G2 Reports Most Recent User Ratings for Partner Management Software and Through-Channel Marketing Software

/EIN News/ -- Validated reviews from G2 user community and data aggregated from online sources and social networks earn ZINFI platform consistently high scores across all metrics, including 98% for Quality of Support in both software categories



PLEASANTON, Calif., Dec. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Winter 2020 scores from G2, the largest software marketplace and review platform, have again placed ZINFI solidly in the “Leaders” quadrant for Best Partner Management Software. ZINFI is also among the top three companies in a new G2 category, Through-Channel Marketing Software. G2 scores are based on the responses of real, verified users from the G2 user community.

In the Partner Management Software category, the ZINFI platform earned satisfaction scores of 98% for Quality of Support, 95% for Meets Requirements and 94% for Ease of Doing Business With. ZINFI also earned usability scores of 9.5 (out of 10), 9.2 and 9.1 in the same category for Meets Requirements, Ease of Use and Ease of Admin, respectively.

In the Through-Channel Marketing Software category, ZINFI earned satisfaction scores of 98% for Quality of Support and Meets requirements, 94% for Ease of Use and 93% for Ease of Setup. ZINFI also earned usability scores of 9.8 (out of 10), 9.4 and 9.3 in the same category for Meets Requirements, Ease of Use and Ease of Admin, respectively.

G2 rates products and vendors based on reviews gathered from its user community and aggregate data from online sources and social networks. G2 applies a unique algorithm to this data to calculate customer satisfaction and market presence scores, taking into account factors like the recency of a review, the amount of feedback provided, attribution, whether the reviewer is a current user and community engagement with the review.

“We pay close attention to our G2 scores every quarter and over the long term, because we know actual users of ZINFI solutions are our most important audience and we want to be sure we are always trending in the right direction,” said Sugata Sanyal, founder and CEO of ZINFI. “While it’s very encouraging to have received consistently high scores from our user base over many quarters across multiple metrics, we won’t rest on our laurels. We will continue to consult closely with customers on specific software features and leverage their detailed feedback as we refine our offerings and update our product roadmap. At ZINFI, we remain committed to offering the most comprehensive integrated solution for channel marketing automation available, and we will keep adding new capabilities as our customers’ requirements evolve in a rapidly changing marketplace.”

ZINFI’s Unified Channel Management software encompasses state-of-the-art SaaS applications for partner relationship management, partner marketing management, partner sales management, partner portal management and portal administration management. These applications enable organizations selling via the channel to integrate the full spectrum of channel partner management activities—from recruitment, onboarding, training and certification to lead management, co-branded demand generation, sales performance and success, and on to fulfillment and renewal management. ZINFI’s modular design allows customers to enable and customize tools only as they need them to create solutions as simple or robust as their current business requirements.

ZINFI continues to attract broad recognition from both users and analysts for its innovation in channel management automation. In November 2020, ZINFI consolidated its leadership position in Unified Channel Management (UCM) when it was again named a leader in the Forrester Wave™: Partner Relationship Management, Q4 2020 report. ZINFI earned perfect (5 out of 5) scores for its “Product innovation roadmap” in the “Strategy” category and for “Partner coselling and comarketing” in the “Current offering” category. ZINFI also tied for the highest score among the participants in “Partner performance and incentives” (4.4 out of 5).

Earlier in 2020, ZINFI was also named a leader in The Forrester Wave™: Through-Channel Marketing Automation, Q2 2020 report, earning perfect (5 out of 5) scores for “Product innovation roadmap,” “Pricing strategy,” “Supporting products and services” and “Number of employees.” The report cited ZINFI’s “commitment to modularity” as a key differentiator—which makes its platform suitable for both SMBs and large global manufacturers—and highlighted ZINFI’s “strong workflow and collaborations tools.” ZINFI was also named a leader in two previous Forrester reports: The Forrester Wave™: Through-Channel Marketing Automation, Q2 2018 report, and The Forrester Wave™: Partner Relationship Management Q4 2018 report.

