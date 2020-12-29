The Melanie Avalon Biohacking Podcast Will Potentially Turn Into A TV Show
The successful entrepreneur is working towards making a show based on her top iTunes podcastLA, USA, December 29, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Podcasting has become a substantial and lasting trend in the U.S, with many smart technology gadgets such as Alexa providing increasingly more ways to access the content. Recent research published this year has shown that over 75% of Americans aged 12 and above are familiar with podcasting, with 55% of Americans actively listening to podcasts.
SAG-AFTRA actress Melanie Avaon is no stranger to podcasts: her two top shows net over 55K listeners per episode each week, with total downloads in the millions. Now, Avalon is creating a visual for one of the shows: The Melanie Avalon Biohacking Podcast. “My ultimate goal is to turn it into a TV show, in which I explore the hottest developments in the world of biohacking and longevity, with similar content to what I’ve had on the podcasts, such as intermittent fasting, cold exposure, red light therapy, sound wave therapy, and regenerative agriculture,” she announced.
The podcast - available on iTunes, Spotify, and all other podcast platforms - features top doctors, authors, and researchers in the fields of health and wellness, and the ‘biohacking’ sphere. These experts include David Sinclair, Wim Hof, Dave Asprey, Dr. Daniel Amen, James Nestor, Dr. David Perlmutter, Dr. Alan Christianson, and many more.
The talented podcast host has been eternally grateful for interviewing the guests, saying she almost cried while interviewing NYT Bestselling author Robb Wolf - one of her ultimate role models in the health sphere.
“When I read Robb’s book The Paleo Solution in 2012, it catalyzed my journey into the whole ‘Paleo’ world, marking the first time I ‘cleaned up’ my diet, and removed grains and processed foods,” she stated.
Melanie also feels honoured for interviewing Harvard researcher David Sinclair, who she holds in the utmost respect, and notes that her conversation with Wim Hof (aka: “The Iceman”) was one of the most inspiring conversations of her entire life. Other conversations have lead to life changing decisions, such as exploring the importance of breathing with journalist and NYT best seller James Nestor (and fixing her deviated septum as a result), and getting her brain SPECT scan reviewed by celebrity psychiatrist Dr. Daniel Amen.
“I’m thrilled to announce I have many incredible guests lined up for the show in 2021. I am also continuing my top iTunes podcasts The Intermittent Fasting Podcast with NYT best seller co-host Gin Stephens,” Melanie stated.
In 2017 it was reported that American adults watch at least 5 hours of television a day. Even though there has been a slight decline over the years due to other forms of new media, it is still a popular form of consumption that Melanie finds to be the next appropriate evolutionary step in her show. Her ultimate goal is to present information through a different viewpoint that can help viewers find the right dietary and lifestyle choices that work for them personally.
“It can be easy to fall prey to information overload, as well as be blind-sighted by absolute ideologies which do not account for individuality. I truly believe there is no single dietary answer in our individual journeys, and I hope to provide insights, encouragement, and motivation along the way, from my own journey,” she announced.
As the inspiring role model continues her journey through the “biohacking” world, she is also deeply fascinated by the world of regenerative agriculture and sustainability. Additionally, having practiced intermittent fasting for over a decade, she is extremely passionate about the role of diet and lifestyle in combating chronic health conditions. Melanie is motivated to create the TV format for her podcast, in order to share the benefits of fasting and other biohacks to combat metabolic disease, obesity, mood disorders, and a myriad of degenerative diseases.
“There are so many habits and ‘hacks’ which can bring a sense of health and peace, and it warms me to share them with others. If I could share just one message with the world, it would probably be: Breathe. Be kind. You got this,” she stated.
Melanie Avalon is a SAG-AFTRA actress who has appeared in many films and TV shows such as Neighbors, Deadly Wives, Glee, and Sharknado 2. She is a member of Mensa International and a certified wine specialist by the The Wine & Spirit Education Trust. The brilliant host also created the top iTunes app Food Sense Guide, and is the author of What When Wine: Lose Weight and Feel Great with Paleo-Style Meals, Intermittent Fasting, and Wine (W.W. Norton, 2018). She is represented by top literary agent Celeste Fine at Park & Fine.
Adriaan Brits (Press Agent)
Melanie Avalon
+44 20 3287 1724
email us here