Currently, there are 673 patients admitted in various health facilities countrywide and 3,386 on Home Based Isolation and Care. 34 patients are in Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 17 of whom are on ventilatory support, and 13 on supplemental oxygen. 4 are on observation.
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Kenya.
You just read:
Coronavirus - Kenya: COVID-19 updates (28 December 2020)
