Acutus Medical to Present at the J.P. Morgan 39th Annual Healthcare Conference

/EIN News/ -- CARLSBAD, Calif., Dec. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acutus Medical, Inc. (“Acutus”) (Nasdaq: AFIB), an arrhythmia management company focused on improving the way cardiac arrhythmias are diagnosed and treated, today announced that its management will present at the upcoming J.P. Morgan 39th Annual Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, January 13, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

A live, audio-only webcast of the presentation may be accessed by visiting ir.acutusmedical.com. A replay of the webcast will be available shortly after the conclusion of the presentation and will be archived on the Company's website for 30 days following the presentation.

About Acutus Medical, Inc.
Acutus Medical is an arrhythmia management company focused on improving the way cardiac arrhythmias are diagnosed and treated. Acutus is committed to advancing the field of electrophysiology with a unique array of products and technologies which will enable more physicians to treat more patients more efficiently and effectively. Through internal product development, acquisitions, and global partnerships, Acutus has established a global sales presence delivering a broad portfolio of highly differentiated electrophysiology products. Acutus Medical’s goal is to provide its customers with a complete solution for catheter-based treatment of cardiac arrhythmias in each of its geographic markets. Founded in 2011, Acutus is based in Carlsbad, California.

Investor Contact:
Caroline Corner
Westwicke ICR
D: 415-314-1725
Caroline.corner@westwicke.com

Media Contact:
Holly Windler
M: 619-929-1275
media@acutusmedical.com

 


Acutus Medical to Present at the J.P. Morgan 39th Annual Healthcare Conference

