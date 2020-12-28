Cayman Islands Reinsurers Form Industry Group

/EIN News/ -- GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands, Dec. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A group of reinsurance companies located in the Cayman Islands recently formed a new industry group, the Cayman International Reinsurance Companies Association (“CIRCA”).



Pursuant to its mission statement, CIRCA is “the industry group for commercial reinsurers located in the Cayman Islands, dedicated to fostering the industry through peer interaction, advocacy and education on topics impacting the regulatory and business environment.”

Nathan Gemmiti, Chairman of CIRCA, commented, “The reinsurance industry has strong history in the Cayman Islands. Market participants often interacted on matters that were important to the industry and have worked collaboratively with our regulators and other stakeholders. The founding members of CIRCA believe it is time to formalize the group and invite others to participate in advancing the reinsurance industry in Cayman.”

Graham Mackay, Vice Chairman of CIRCA, added, “It is a great time to be in the Cayman Islands. Cayman’s reinsurance industry has experienced growth as market participants seek a highly rated domicile with an established regulatory framework, a sophisticated work force and a great place to live.”

The founding members of CIRCA include: Aureum Re, Barents Re, CIBC Cayman Reinsurance Ltd., Greenlight Re, Knighthead Annuity & Life Assurance Company, Nassau Re (Cayman) Ltd. and United Insurance Company.

Inquiries about membership or other topics may be sent to info@CIRCA.ky.

About CIRCA Membership

CIRCA offers two types of membership. Full membership is available to Cayman licensed reinsurers with substantive operations in the jurisdiction. Associate membership is available to other parties not eligible for full membership. An application, fee and approval by the Board is required for all membership.

Contact

Nathan Gemmiti: (345)746-0303 | info@CIRCA.ky