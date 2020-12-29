Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
2020 Gay Travel Awards Winners Revealed

23 Leading LGBTQ, inclusive and accepting winners selected from hundreds of finalists.

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA, USA, December 29, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 2020 Gay Travel Awards℠ presented by GayTravel.com announced the winners today.

In its fifth year, the Gay Travel Awards mission is to recognize and reward select accommodations, destinations, and transportation companies worldwide. These distinguished organizations lead by example and help inspire other companies and brands to follow their spirit of diversity and inclusiveness. They also strive to continuously improve their amenities, safety protocols, and service excellence.

This year, Gay Travel Influencers have been added for the first time, too, and the new category is an important and noteworthy enhancement.

GayTravel Chief Visionary Officer Steve Rohrlick said: "This year has been like no other. With the pandemic raging across the globe, many travelers are restricted from traveling or waiting for a safer time. In the meantime, The Gay Travel Awards give us all a moment to focus on the industry’s best as a prologue to a time when it’s safer to get back out there.”

A complete list of this year’s categories and winners are listed below:

AIRLINE
Cape Air

BED & BREAKFAST/ INN
Inn on the Alameda

CAR RENTAL
Fox Rent a Car

DESTINATION, BEACH
Los Cabos, Mexico

DESTINATION, CITY
Atlanta, Georgia

DESTINATION, FAMILY
Orlando, Florida

DESTINATION, ISLAND
Mykonos, Greece

DESTINATION, MOUNTAINS
Zermatt, Switzerland

DESTINATION, NATURE
Costa Rica, Central America

DESTINATION, WEDDING
Puerto Rico, Caribbean

HOTEL, BEACH
Renaissance Cancun Resort & Marina

HOTEL, BOUTIQUE
Andaz West Hollywood

HOTEL, CASINO
Aruba Marriott Resort & Stellaris Casino

HOTEL, CITY
Four Seasons Hotel Mexico City

HOTEL, FAMILY
JW Marriott Los Cabos Beach Resort & Spa

HOTEL, GOLF
Hilton Los Cabos Beach & Golf Resort

HOTEL, HONEYMOON
Sri panwa, Phuket

HOTEL, LUXURY
The Langham Huntington

HOTEL, SPA & WELLNESS
JW Marriott Cancun Resort & Spa

HOTEL, VALUE
Skyrock Inn of Sedona

HOTEL, WEDDING
The Lodge at Ashford Castle

GAY TRAVEL INFLUENCER (TIE)
@tcappelli
@onairplanemode__

About GayTravel.com
GayTravel connects the LGBTQ community with gay-friendly destinations, hotels, cruises, tours, events, entertainment, attractions, clubs, and restaurants worldwide. Their mission is to provide the community with safe, welcoming, and curated recommendations to ensure that every vacation is pleasurable and memorable.

For additional information, visit www.GayTravel.com or call (800) GAY-TRAVEL or follow @GayTravel on Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest, and Twitter.

Victoria Prisco
GayTravel.com
1-800-GAY-TRAVEL EXT#709
email us here
