Community Management Corporation Client Community Holds Food Drive to Sponsor Local Hunger Prevention Center

/EIN News/ -- Chantilly, VA, Dec. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa Community Management Corporation (CMC) is proud to announce that one of its valued client communities, Dane Ridge, recently held a community-wide food drive to benefit the Action in Community Through Service of Prince William, Inc. (ACTS) Hunger Prevention Center.

Action in Community Through Service (ACTS) is a private, nonprofit organization that serves the residents of the Greater Prince William Area, which includes Manassas and Manassas Park, Virginia. The organization was founded to address the food and shelter needs in the area, with the mission of ACTS being to alleviate hunger, homelessness, and interpersonal violence in order to help individuals achieve self-sufficiency. Today, ACTS staff and volunteers have expanded their service areas to also include a comprehensive domestic violence prevention and intention program, an anonymous crisis telephone helpline, and a sexual assault crisis center. The ACTS Hunger Prevention Center offers food assistance to struggling families, providing over 75,000 pounds of food to over 2,000 people every month.

Dane Ridge is a community located in Woodbridge, VA. As part of the community’s first inaugural community food drive, residents collected canned goods, dry foods, and baby food to be donated to the ACTS Hunger Prevention Center. The donations will be distributed to those in need in Prince William County.

“The CMC team is proud to see the effort made by Dane Ridge and the community’s residents, to make a positive impact on their surrounding community,” stated John Tsitos, CMCA®, PCAM®, CMC president. “We are committed to helping strengthen the communities we serve, and we appreciate that our residents also seek out opportunities to serve their communities with the same generosity.”

With more than 200 branch offices across North America, Associa delivers unsurpassed management and lifestyle services to nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 10,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise and trailblazing innovation. For more than 40 years, Associa has provided solutions designed to help communities achieve their vision. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.

Stay Connected:

Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/associa

Subscribe to the Blog: https://hub.associaonline.com/

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/associa

Join us on LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/associa

Ashley Cantwell Associa 214-272-4107 acantwell@associaonline.com