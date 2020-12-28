Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 425 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 200,807 in the last 365 days.

Governor Abbott Sets Special Election For Texas House District 68

December 28, 2020 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today issued a proclamation announcing Saturday, January 23, 2021, as the special election date to fill the Texas House of Representatives District 68 seat recently vacated by Senator-elect Drew Springer.

Candidates who wish to have their names placed on the special election ballot must file their applications with the Secretary of State no later than 5:00 PM on Monday, January 4, 2021.

Early voting will begin on Monday, January 11, 2021.

Read the Governor's full special election proclamation.

House District 68 includes the counties of Childress, Collingsworth, Cooke, Cottle, Crosby, Dickens, Fisher, Floyd, Garza, Hall, Hardeman, Haskell, Jack, Kent, King, Montague, Motley, Stonewall, Throckmorton, Wheeler, Wilbarger, and Young.

You just read:

Governor Abbott Sets Special Election For Texas House District 68

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.