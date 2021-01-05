Veteran Owned & Operated Out of Regz Asks, “If Green Berets Use It Shouldn’t Every Man?"
Men’s hair product company links arms with The Green Beret Foundation to support a mission that’s as “cool” as America’s Special Forces’ hair looks.
Our partnership with the Green Beret Foundation was such a success we’re going to rerelease the pomade soon. We plan to work with GBF as much as possible to help support them in any way we can.”MEMPHIS, TENNESSEE, USA, January 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For a Veteran-owned men’s hair care product company, how could it get better than a partnership that supports the Green Berets? So says Out of Regz. Focused on any mission that supports the Red, White, and Blue, the company recently announced a customized pomade that bears The Green Beret Foundation (GBF) name. Primarily designed to tackle the most practical necessities, the golden-lidded Operator Pomade recently supported the quiet professionals in multiple ways. First, it fell in line with their little-known insider Rule #1 - “Always look cool.” How so? Its contents help wearers resist the grit of heat, sweat, and humidity while scoffing at hat/helmet hair under the most strenuous conditions. And, just like the Green Berets who were supported by it, the Operator Pomade pulls double-duty. This time, with an iconic old school barbershop scent, it provided GBF and the warriors they serve with 100% of its proceeds.
“Our partnership in December with the Green Beret Foundation was such a success we’re going to rerelease the pomade soon. We plan to work with GBF as much as possible to help support them in any way we can. Green Berets execute the most complex missions and sustain the highest casualty rate of any of our special operations forces. Right now, it stands at 60%. Our company will continue to stand behind them and their families as they take the ultimate risks and make sacrifices for our safety. This is something we can do to serve them, and so, we proudly offer it,” said Joe Van, CEO and Co-founder of Out of Regz, Inc.
Formulated to tackle what even elite Special Forces face on the daily, Out of Regz pomades give the military, law enforcement, firefighters, and tried and true hard workers a whole new level of hair care. The forward-focused company has a proven natural formulation that produces a pomade so strong it nourishes as much as it holds hair in place. Temporarily rebranded to suit the GBF fundraiser, the Operator Pomade is infused with bamboo and artichoke extracts to improve hair health naturally. Grapeseed and castor oils encourage hair growth, reduce loss, and repair damage as well.
About Out of Regz, Inc.:
Out of Regz is a veteran-owned and operated small business based in Memphis, Tennessee co-founded by Joe Van and Chris Richardson. Loyal to its brand, its pomades are made in small batches by hand in the USA.
About The Green Beret Foundation:
The Green Beret Foundation provides U.S. Army Special Forces Soldiers and their families with emergency, immediate, and ongoing support. GBF has assisted nearly 13,000 families since its inception in October 2009 and continues to provide programs and services in support of the Special Forces Regiment on a daily basis. Since its inception, GBF has invested 87%, or 87 cents of every dollar, into its programs and services, which has totaled over $15 million that has directly supported the Regiment and its families. GBF is the only non-profit solely dedicated to supporting Green Berets and their families that have achieved a 4-Star Rating with Charity Navigator. Also, GBF is the sole special operations benevolent organization that is accredited by the Department of Veterans Affairs for the purpose of preparation, presentation, and prosecution of disability claims.
About The Green Berets:
Green Berets are highly-trained Army Special Forces. In the United States’ fight against diverse enemies worldwide, Green Berets are experts in unconventional warfare, counterterrorism, foreign internal defense, reconnaissance, direct action, hostage rescue, and other strategic missions.
