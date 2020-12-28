The Complete Guide to Honduras Travel
The Complete Guide to Visit HondurasLA CEIBA, HONDURAS , December 28, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Honduras is the second-largest country in Central America but is often referred to as ranking first in beauty. The reefs and rainforests make Honduras the perfect place to visit for those who love an adventure. Depending on which part of Honduras you are traveling to, the weather varies. The North Coast of Honduras is typically more hot and rainy. If you are looking to vacation somewhere off the beaten path that isn’t only beautiful but also educational, Honduras travel is definitely for you.
Honduras Travel is Safe
Historically, Honduras has unfortunately received a bad rap because of its violent past. While crime does happen in Honduras, like in any other country. Travelers should know that in general, Honduras travelers are safe. Crime rates are down significantly and most crime tends to happen in major cities rather than areas that visitors would frequent. Visitors to any foreign country should be aware of their surroundings, avoid walking alone at night, and leave expensive jewelry at home. Skipping out on Honduras travels merely because of some old articles or news would mean missing out on all the wonderful things this country has to offer.
Travelers should be aware that currently, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, there are biosecurity measures in place at almost every establishment you would visit, including shopping malls, restaurants, stores, etc. There is a COVID-19 test requirement in order to enter the country, and in some areas, a curfew is in place, mainly in the two main cities. It is advisable to check state department websites and local government websites before planning Honduras Travel.
Honduras Travel is Cost-Effective
There is nearly an unlimited list of things to do in Honduras, and most everything is inexpensive. On the Bay Islands, you can get certified to scuba dive at a very reasonable rate. Most scuba diving operations also offer accommodations for free or reduced rates with the purchase of a certification class. There are unlimited hiking options and all you need is a pair of hiking boots, some water, and possibly a small entry fee if you are hiking in a national forest.
Hotel prices range from $15 per night for shared dorm rooms to private rooms in hotels ranging from $65 per night or more. Food is also inexpensive, with a traditional meal of rice and beans with a drink for around $3-$5 per person. Street food is prevalent, averaging around $1 for something like a pastelito (a Cuban pastry like an empanada).
For the budget traveler, you can expect to spend between $70-$90 per person per day for mid-range accommodations, food, transportation, and attractions. If you splurge on four-star accommodations, take taxis everywhere, take advantage of domestic flights, and eat at fine dining restaurants you will spend around $225-$275 per day.
Honduras Travel is Secluded
In addition to their world-famous Bay Islands where you can scuba dive on the world’s second-largest barrier reef, the mainland of Honduras boasts 750 kilometers of coastline divided between the mainland and Caribbean islands, and another 163 kilometers in the pacific coastline. Unlike typical travel destinations teeming with overpriced resorts and retail establishments, Honduras immerses visitors into a community that welcomes guests to take in all of its beauty and culture with its virgin beaches, beautiful rainforests, wildlife, nature, ruins, diving, archeology, culinary experience, and business opportunities.
Throughout the country, visitors will encounter over 90 protected areas. These unspoiled natural areas comprise nearly 30% of the national territory. As a result of all the protected areas, nature-lovers can see more than 64 plant ecosystem varieties and at least 754 species of birds.
Honduras Travel is Authentic
If you are looking to vacation somewhere that isn’t only beautiful but also educational, Honduras travel fits the bill. Honduras is filled with history and culture. In 500 AD it was the place the Mayan civilization decided to call their home for the next 300 years. In addition to several well-known archaeological sites, there are more than 140,000 sites of archaeological interest in the country that are not even registered.
Culture wise, Honduras is 90% Mestizo and has a heavy Spanish influence. You can still see tangible evidence of the country’s colonial heritage in the architecture of the cities that dot the countryside. There are towns with a special history, like Trujillo, where you will find a wall built in the 17th century to protect the city from pirates, or Garifuna, where you can learn about the Afro-Caribbean culture. The Black Caribs, as they were originally known, originated as West African transplants that were either shipwrecked or escaped from other Caribbean islands. This unique culture combines Caribbean fishing and farming traditions with a mixture of South American and African music, dance, and spirituality. Honduras travels also include spots like the Pico Bonito National Park, where hikers can see jaguars, monkeys, and birds up close and personal.
Don’t miss out on all that Honduras has to offer.
