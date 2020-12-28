India Ceramic Tiles Market Projected to Surpass $7,144.7 million by 2027 | CAGR 8.6%
India ceramic tiles market is projected to reach $7,144.7 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 8.6% from 2020 to 2027.PORTLAND, OREGON , UNITED STATES, December 28, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- India ceramic tiles market size was valued at $3,720.2 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $7,144.7 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 8.6% from 2020 to 2027. By volume, the India ceramic tiles market was 821 million square meter (MSM) in 2019, and is projected to reach 1,384 MSM by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.9% from 2020 to 2027.
In 2019, by type, the ceramic tiles segment accrued the largest share in the India ceramic tiles market. In addition, the expansion of the residential construction sector and growth in urbanization throughout the country fuels the demand for ceramic tiles. Similarly, based on volume, the ceramic tiles segment registered the highest CAGR. In addition, increase in use of ceramic tiles as a substitute to other products in residential applications, such as marble, paints, and glass, is expected to fuel the demand for ceramic tiles in the near future. However, stringent regulations pertaining to emissions of exhaust gases during the production of these tiles is expected to restrain the market growth. Thus, introduction of environment-friendly production processes is expected to offer lucrative opportunities for the market players.
Download Sample PDF @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/6890
Ceramic and vitrified tiles manufacturing companies can afford a full lockdown only for a few months, after which the players would have to modify their investment plans. Thus, the manufacturers are trying to protect their workforce, and enhance the operations, and supply chains to respond toward immediate crises and find new ways of working after COVID-19. Such factor will hinder the market growth.
Moreover, the wall tiles segment held more than half of the total market share in 2019, and floor tiles segment is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. This is attributed to increase in government investments in residential projects in the country. For instance, in July 2019, around 8 million houses have been planned to be built under the “Housing for All by 2022” government initiative. Similarly, in November 2019, the Government of India has allocated around 3.5 million to revive the housing projects for the growth of real estate sector, which will in turn boost the market growth in the near future. Furthermore, government initiatives to open up the real estate sector for foreign direct investment boost the market growth. For example, in February 2018, the Government of India has approved 100% foreign direct investment in the construction development sector.
The key players profiled in the India ceramic tiles market report include Kajaria, Somany, Prism Johnson, Asian Granito, RAK Ceramics, Simpolo, Varmora, Orient Bell Ceramics, Nitco Tiles, and Sun Heart.
For Enquiry @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/6890
Key Findings Of The Study
The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging India ceramic tiles market trends and dynamics.
By type, the ceramic tiles segment dominated the India ceramic tiles market, in terms of revenue in 2019 and others segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.7% during the forecast period.
By end user, the residential segment registered highest growth in the market in 2019.
The floor tiles segment is projected to register the highest growth rate in the coming years.
The report provides an extensive analysis of the India ceramic tiles market trends and emerging opportunities of the market.
In-depth India ceramic tiles market analysis is conducted by constructing estimations for the key segments between 2020 and 2027.
Get detailed COVID-19 impact analysis on the Aviation Fuel Market @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/6890?reqfor=covid
About us:
Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.
We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.
David Correa
Allied Analytics LLP
+1 800-792-5285
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn