Press Release - FAA Statement on EPA Airplane Greenhouse Gas Emissions Rule

WASHINGTON The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) welcomes todays announcement by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) of the EPAs action to adopt a greenhouse gas emissions standard for new airplanes. The EPAs rule achieves U.S. adoption of an internationally agreed carbon dioxide standard established by the International Civil Aviation Organization in 2017. Implementation of this standard in the United States will allow the FAA to include the requirements in its regulations for certifying new airplanes, placing U.S. engine and airframe manufacturers on a level playing field with manufacturers in other countries that have adopted the international standard.

In accordance with its responsibilities under the Clean Air Act and its authority over the safety of aircraft design, the FAA is working on a rulemaking that incorporates the EPA emissions standard adopted today and provides for FAA enforcement of that standard, including the testing requirements and exemption procedures that the FAA will apply when certifying new airplanes. The FAA anticipates publishing a Notice of Proposed Rulemaking in calendar year 2021, which will provide a full opportunity for public comment on the proposed implementing rule.

