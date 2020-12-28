Task Force Dismantles Shore Drug Trafficking Organization

December 28, 2020

“The Talbot County Drug Task force is a cooperative enforcement effort between the Maryland State Police, Talbot County Sheriff’s Office, St. Michaels Police Department, Oxford Police Department, Maryland Natural Resources Police and the Talbot County State’s Attorney’s Office. “

Assisting Units:

Easton Police Department Narcotics Unit, Kent County Narcotics Task Force, Queen Anne’s County Drug Task Force, Caroline County Drug Task Force, Dorchester County Drug Task Force, Wicomico County Drug Task Force, Maryland State Police Gang Enforcement Unit-East, Maryland State Police CED Upper Shore, Talbot County Sheriff’s Office CID, Homeland Security Investigations, DEA-Salisbury, Easton Police Department SWAT Team, Queen Anne’s County Sheriff’s Office SWAT Team, Maryland State Police S.T.A.T.E Team, Natural Resources Police SWAT Team, Natural Resources Police uniform patrol, Talbot County Sheriff’s Office patrol/K-9, MSP Easton Barrack patrol and MSP Salisbury Barrack patrol.

(EASTON, MD) — Sheriff Joe Gamble, chairman of the Talbot County Drug Task Force, today announced that 22 people from the Eastern Shore who are alleged to have been part of a drug trafficking organization have been indicted on state and federal drug charges, following a 10-month investigation by the task force.

During the fall of 2019, the Talbot County Drug Task Force, Easton Police Department Narcotics Unit and Homeland Security Investigations, began a 10-month covert investigation into a drug-trafficking organization operating in Talbot County. Those connected with the organization were believed to be involved in the sales of various forms of controlled dangerous substances to include heroin and cocaine.

As a result of this investigation, Anthony L. Banks, 32, of Easton, Md., was identified as the leader of this drug-trafficking organization and is alleged to be responsible for importing large quantities of controlled dangerous substances, including both powder and crack cocaine, into Talbot County. The investigation also identified numerous individuals as close associates and co-conspirators of Anthony Banks, who assisted him with selling and distributing various forms of controlled dangerous substances throughout Talbot and surrounding counties.

During July 2020, this investigation led to the service of 14 residential and vehicle search and seizure warrants in Talbot, Dorchester and Wicomico counties in Easton, Cambridge, Trappe and Salisbury. The investigation and resulting search warrants led to the recovery of almost a kilogram of suspected powder cocaine and lesser amounts of suspected crack cocaine, heroin, suboxone and marijuana.

Police recovered two handguns and a shotgun, as well as more than $71,000 in cash believed to be drug-related money. Police also recovered five vehicles believed to be connected to the operation of the drug-trafficking organization.

“As Chairman of the Talbot Drug Task Force, I could not be more proud of the work these troopers, deputies and police officers performed for the safety of this community,” Sheriff Joe Gamble said. “These hardworking, selfless, law enforcement professionals worked tirelessly during a pandemic to identify and dismantle the Anthony Banks drug-trafficking organization that has been peddling poison to our community and much of the Eastern Shore. When many workers were sent home due to the pandemic, your law enforcement professionals were working around the clock. The troopers, deputies and officers who serve you will continue to identify those profiting from the destruction of our community. These law enforcement professionals are the best of us and we owe them a debt of gratitude for their dangerous, selfless work.”

Investigators believe Anthony Banks, his brother Tavon D. Banks, 36, and Latiasha L. Carter, 26, all from Easton, led the organization. Originally indicted by a Grand Jury on state charges, the three were later indicted on federal charges and the state charges were dropped.

Anthony Banks is charged with being a drug kingpin, distribution of large amounts of controlled dangerous substances, possession with intent to distribute controlled dangerous substances and possession of narcotic production equipment. Tavon Banks is charged with conspiracy to distribute controlled dangerous substances. Latiasha Carter is charged with conspiracy to distribute controlled dangerous substances, possession with intent to distribute controlled dangerous substances and maintaining a common nuisance.

The other 19 suspects have been indicted on state charges. All have been arrested except where noted. They are:

-Tyron M. Green, 37, of Easton – conspiracy to distribute CDS;

-Ontario A. Brooks, 41, of Easton – conspiracy to distribute CDS;

-Dion L. Pierson, 36, of Easton – conspiracy to distribute CDS;

-Michael D. Brown, 49, of Easton – conspiracy to distribute CDS;

-Ja’Shawn D. Wilson, 28, of Easton – conspiracy to distribute CDS;

-Robert A. Pitts, 33, of Federalsburg – conspiracy to distribute CDS;

-Glenn S. Lewis Jr, 47, of Easton – conspiracy to distribute CDS and possession of drug paraphernalia; NOTE: Lewis has been charged, but not yet arrested.

-Shaun R. Clayton, 31, of Cambridge – conspiracy to distribute CDS; NOTE: Clayton has been charged, but not yet arrested. -Wayne L. Wilson, 50, of Trappe – conspiracy to distribute CDS;

-Jermaine C. Camper, 47, of Easton – conspiracy to distribute CDS;

-Charles S. Gale 3rd, 30, of Easton – conspiracy to distribute CDS;

-Jerome R. Williams Jr, 37, of Hurlock – conspiracy to distribute CDS;

-Dondrell L. Thomas, 31, of Cambridge – conspiracy to distribute CDS, possession with intent to distribute a narcotic, possession of CDS not marijuana, possession with intent to distribute CDS;

-William NMN Cooper III, 49, of Trappe – conspiracy to distribute CDS, illegal possession of a regulated firearm, possession of a firearm with a felony conviction, possession of CDS not marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia;

-Tyrell L. Stull, 32, of Easton – conspiracy to distribute CDS;

-Tyzhier M. Wilson, 23, of Easton – conspiracy to distribute CDS;

-Makara T. Cottman, 20, of Salisbury – possession with intent to distribute, possession of CDS not marijuana, possession of marijuana over 10 grams, possession of a firearm/minor, possession of a firearm in connection to drug crime, maintaining a common nuisance;

-Michael W. Starkey, 68, of Trappe – CDS admin equipment, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of CDS not marijuana, possession with intent to distribute, maintaining a common nuisance and firearm related charges;

-Charles E. Davis, 55, of Trappe – CDS admin equipment, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of CDS not marijuana, possession with intent to distribute, maintaining a common nuisance, and firearm-related charges.

